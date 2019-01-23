WI vs Eng 1st Test Scorecard | WI vs Eng 1st Test at Barbados 2019

WI vs Eng 1st Test Live Score : Check out WI vs Eng 1st Test Scorecard of WI vs Eng 1st Test at Barbados 2019 of the 3-match West Indies vs England Test Series 2019 as part of England Tour of West Indies 2019.

Check out Eng Tour of WI 2019 Schedule

Match Date: Jan 23-27, 2019
Venue: Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados
Toss:
Umpires: Chris Gaffaney (New Zealand) and Rod Tucker (Australia)
Match Result:
Man of the Match:

WI vs Eng 1st Test Scorecard | WI vs Eng 1st Test at Barbados 2019

England Test Squad for West Indies Tour 2019

Joe Root (Captain), Ben Foakes (Wicket Keeper), Keaton Jennings, Rory Burns, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Stuart Broad, James Anderson, Joe Denly, Jack Leach, Adil Rashid, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood

West Indies ODI Squad

Shane Dowrich (Wicket Keeper), Jason Holder (Captain), Kraigg Brathwaite, John Campbell, Darren Bravo, Shai Hope, Shimron Hetmyer, Roston Chase, Kemar Roach, Jomel Warrican, Shannon Gabriel, Shamarh Brooks, Alzarri Joseph

