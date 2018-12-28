Wellington vs Otago Scorecard | Super Smash 2018-19 Live Scores | Dec 28

We bring you here Wellington vs Otago live scores as part of CricketHerald’s coverage of the Burger King Super Smash 2018-19 live Scores. You can as well follow the Wel vs OTG Super Smash 2018-19 Highlights after the match.

Check out Super Smash 2018-19 Schedule

If you cannot watch the live cricket ball by ball action of the Wellington vs Otago Burger King Super Smash 2018-19 live match, then you should be able to find a link or two for Wellington vs Otago live streaming, after the match Wellington vs Otago highlights and also for the Burger King Super Smash 2018-19 highlights.

Wellington vs Otago Live Scores | Super Smash 2018-19 Scores

Keep checking CricketHerald.com for Wellington vs Otago live scores that is the Wellington vs Otago live score and live cricket commentary of Wellington vs Otago 2018 cricket match.

Worried that you may not watch the live match on TV? Then you can always catch up with the Burger King Super Smash 2018-19 live streaming or also wait and watch for the Wellington vs Otago highlights in addition to the Super Smash 2018-19 highlights. Do not forget to catch up with the Wel vs OTG Burger King Super Smash 2018-19 Highlights and all the Burger King Super Smash 2018-19 highlights online.

Wellington vs Otago Scorecard | Super Smash 2018-19 Live Scores

Match Date: Dec 28, 2018

Venue: Basin Reserve, Wellington

Toss:

Umpires:

Match Result:

Wellington vs Otago Live Scores | Super Smash 2018-19 Live Scorecard

Check out the below Wellington vs Otago scorecard :

Wellington vs Otago Squad | Super Smash 2018-19 Teams

Wellington Super Smash 2018-19 Squad

Hamish Bennett (Captain), Tom Blundell, Michael Bracewell, Devon Conway, Adam Hose, James Neesham, Ollie Newton, Malcolm Nofal, Jeetan Patel, Michael Pollard, Ben Sears, Luke Woodcock

Otago Super Smash 2018-19 Squad

Tom Beaton, Neil Broom, Jacob Duffy (Captain), Josh Finnie, Shawn Hicks, Jack Hunter, Anaru Kitchen, Travis Muller, Mitch Renwick, Michael Rippon, Hamish Rutherford, Christi Viljoen, Nathan G Smith

Thank you for visiting our website for the Wellington vs Otago Live Scores of Super Smash 2018-19, and don’t forget to watch the Wel vs OTG Super Smash 2018-19 Highlights.

Related

Related posts