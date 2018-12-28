Wellington vs Otago Scorecard | Super Smash 2018-19 Live Scores | Dec 28

5
Match Date: Dec 28, 2018
Venue: Basin Reserve, Wellington
Toss:
Umpires:
Match Result:

Wellington vs Otago Squad | Super Smash 2018-19 Teams

Wellington Super Smash 2018-19 Squad

Hamish Bennett (Captain), Tom Blundell, Michael Bracewell, Devon Conway, Adam Hose, James Neesham, Ollie Newton, Malcolm Nofal, Jeetan Patel, Michael Pollard, Ben Sears, Luke Woodcock

Otago Super Smash 2018-19 Squad

Tom Beaton, Neil Broom, Jacob Duffy (Captain), Josh Finnie, Shawn Hicks, Jack Hunter, Anaru Kitchen, Travis Muller, Mitch Renwick, Michael Rippon, Hamish Rutherford, Christi Viljoen, Nathan G Smith

