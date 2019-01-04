Warriors vs Titans Scorecard | 4 Day Franchise Series 2018/19 Live Score | Jan 4-7

Related Link: 4 Day Franchise Series 2018/19 Schedule

Warriors vs Titans | 4 Day Franchise Series 2018/19

Warriors vs Titans Scorecard

Match Date: Jan 4-7, 2019

Venue: Buffalo Park, East London

Toss:

Umpires:

Match Result:

Man of the Match:

Warriors vs Titans Scorecard



Warriors vs Titans Squads

Titans 2019 Squad

Jonathan Vandiar, Heinrich Klaasen (Captain & Wicket Keeper), Clayton August, Farhaan Behardien, Chris Morris, Tshepo Moreki, Andrea Agathangelou, Tony de Zorzi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Henry Davids, Itumaleng Moseki, Shimane Alfred Mothoa, Rivaldo Moonsamy, Shaun von Berg, Eldred Hawken, Junior Dala, Neil Brand, Matthew Arnold, Sizwe Masondo, Gionne Koopman, Corbin Bosch

Warriors 2019 Squad

Gihahn Cloete, Edward Michael Moore, Colin Ackermann, Yaseen Vallie (Wicket Keeper), JJ Smuts (Captain), Sinethemba Qeshile, Clyde Fortuin, Simon Harmer, Sisanda Magala, Basheeru-Deen Walters, Lutho Sipamla, Andrew Birch, Ayabulela Gqamane, Anrich Nortje, Sithembile Langa, Matthew Breetzke, Lesiba Ngoepe

