Warriors vs Dolphins Scorecard | 4 Day Franchise Series 2018/19 Live Score | Jan 21-24

Warriors vs Dolphins Live Scores : Warriors vs Dolphins Match 26 of the 4 Day Franchise Series 2018/19 will be played at the Buffalo Park in East London.

The Warriors vs Dolphins Match 26 is scheduled to begin at 13:30 IST on Jan 21-24 which is 10:00 local time.



Warriors vs Dolphins Live Scores | 4 Day Franchise Series 2018/19





Warriors vs Dolphins Scorecard | 4 Day Franchise Series 2018/19 Live Scores

Match Date: Jan 21-24, 2019

Venue: Buffalo Park, East London

Toss:

Umpires:

Match Result:

Man of the Match:

Warriors vs Dolphins Live Scores | Warriors vs Dolphins Live Scorecard

Check out the below Warriors vs Dolphins scorecard:

Warriors vs Dolphins Squads | 4 Day Franchise Series 2018/19 Teams

Dolphins 2019 Squad

Sarel Erwee, Thamsanqa Khumalo, Marques Ackerman, Khaya Zondo (Captain), Sibonelo Makhanya, Senuran Muthusamy, Grant Roelofsen (Wicket Keeper), Eathan Bosch, Prenelan Subrayen, Keith Jack Dudgeon, Kerwin Mungroo, Cody Chetty, Jason Oakes, Calvin Savage

Warriors 2019 Squad

Gihahn Cloete, Edward Michael Moore, Colin Ackermann, Yaseen Vallie, JJ Smuts (Captain), Lesiba Ngoepe, Sinethemba Qeshile (Wicket Keeper), Simon Harmer, Glenton Stuurman, Basheeru-Deen Walters, Lutho Sipamla, Ayabulela Gqamane, Clyde Fortuin, Matthew Breetzke



