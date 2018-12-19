Warriors vs Cape Cobras Scorecard | 4 Day Franchise Series 2018 Live Score | Dec 19-22

Related Link: 4 Day Franchise Series 2018 Schedule

Warriors vs Cape Cobras Live Scores : Check out Warriors vs Cape Cobras aka the War vs Cob – Warriors vs Cape Cobras Live Scorecard of the 4 Day Franchise Series 2018. This 4 Day Franchise Series 2018 Match 16 will be played at the St George’s Park in Port Elizabeth .

The Warriors vs Cape Cobras Match 16 is scheduled to begin at 13:30 IST on Dec 19-22 which is 10:00 local time. We bring you here Warriors vs Cape Cobras live scores as part of CricketHerald’s coverage of the 4 Day Franchise Series 2018 live Scores. You can as well follow the War vs Cob 4 Day Franchise Series 2018 Highlights after the match.

If you cannot watch the live cricket ball by ball action of the Warriors vs Cape Cobras 4 Day Franchise Series 2018 live match, then you should be able to find a link or two for Warriors vs Cape Cobras scorecard, after the match Warriors vs Cape Cobras highlights and also for the 4 Day Franchise Series 2018 highlights.

Warriors vs Cape Cobras Live Scores | 4 Day Franchise Series 2018

Keep checking CricketHerald.com for Warriors vs Cape Cobras live scores that is the Warriors vs Cape Cobras live score and live cricket commentary of Warriors vs Cape Cobras 2018 cricket match played at the St George’s Park, Port Elizabeth on Dec 19-22, 2018.

Worried that you may not watch the live match on TV? Then you can always catch up with the 4 Day Franchise Series 2018 live scores or also wait and watch for the Warriors vs Cape Cobras highlights in addition to the 4 Day Franchise Series 2018 highlights. Do not forget to catch up with the War vs Cob 4 Day Franchise Series 2018 Highlights and all the 4 Day Franchise Series 2018 highlights online.

Warriors vs Cape Cobras Scorecard | 4 Day Franchise Series 2018 Live Scores

Match Date: Dec 19-22, 2018

Venue: St George’s Park, Port Elizabeth

Toss:

Umpires:

Match Result:

Man of the Match:

Warriors vs Cape Cobras Live Scores | Warriors vs Cape Cobras Live Scorecard

Check out the below Warriors vs Cape Cobras scorecard:

Warriors vs Cape Cobras Squads | 4 Day Franchise Series 2018 Teams

Warriors 2018 Squad

Andrew Birch, JJ Smuts (Captain), Ayabulela Gqamane, Basheeru-Deen Walters, Anrich Nortje, Sinethemba Qeshile (Wicket Keeper), Gihahn Cloete, Clyde Fortuin, Yaseen Vallie, Simon Harmer, Colin Ackermann, Sithembile Langa, Lutho Sipamla, Matthew Breetzke, Sisanda Magala, Lesiba Ngoepe, Edward Michael Moore

Cape Cobras 2018 Squad

Janneman Malan, Pieter Malan, Zubayr Hamza, Dane Piedt (Captain), David Bedingham, Kyle Verreynne (Wicket Keeper), Tladi Bokako, Rory Kleinveldt, Aviwe Mgijima, Mthiwekhaya Nabe, Dane Paterson, Jason Smith, Lizaad Williams, Vernon Philander

Thank you for visiting our website for the Warriors vs Cape Cobras Live Scores of the 4 Day Franchise Series 2018, and don’t forget to watch the War vs Cob 4 Day Franchise Series 2018 Highlights.

Related

Related posts