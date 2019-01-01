Virat Kohli Statistics, Milestones, Articles, News, Pictures

Check this post for Virat Kohli Statistics, Profile, Articles, News, Pictures.
Full Name : Virat Kohli
Born : November 5, 1988, Delhi
Major Teams : Delhi, Royal Challengers Bangalore, India
Batting Style : Right Hand Bat
Bowling Style : Right Arm Medium
Virat Kohli Statistics – Batting and Fielding Stats of Virat Kohli
Find below Virat Kohli Statistics for batting and fielding:
|Test Career Batting and Fielding
|M
|I
|NO
|Runs
|HS
|Ave
|100
|50
|SRate
|Ct
|India
|76
|130
|8
|6590
|243
|54.01
|25
|20
|57.35
|72
|Test Career Bowling
|Balls
|Mdns
|Runs
|Wkts
|BB
|Ave
|5wI
|10wM
|SRate
|Econ
|India
|163
|2
|76
|0
|0-0
|2.79
|ODI Career Batting and Fielding
|M
|I
|NO
|Runs
|HS
|Ave
|100
|50
|SRate
|Ct
|India
|216
|208
|37
|10232
|183
|59.83
|38
|48
|92.88
|103
|ODI Career Bowling
|Balls
|Mdns
|Runs
|Wkts
|BB
|Ave
|4wI
|5wI
|SRate
|Econ
|India
|641
|1
|665
|4
|1-15
|166.25
|0
|0
|160.25
|6.22
|T20I Career Batting and Fielding
|M
|I
|NO
|Runs
|HS
|Ave
|100
|50
|SRate
|Ct
|India
|65
|60
|16
|2167
|90*
|49.25
|0
|19
|136.11
|33
|T20I Career Bowling
|Balls
|Mdns
|Runs
|Wkts
|BB
|Ave
|4wI
|5wI
|SRate
|Econ
|India
|146
|0
|198
|4
|1-13
|49.50
|0
|0
|36.50
|8.13
Thank you for checking this post for Virat Kohli Statistics, Profile, Articles, News, Pictures. For more Indian cricketer statistics, keep following CricketHerald.com.