Virat Kohli Statistics, Milestones, Articles, News, Pictures

Check this post for Virat Kohli Statistics, Profile, Articles, News, Pictures.

Full Name : Virat Kohli

Born : November 5, 1988, Delhi

Major Teams : Delhi, Royal Challengers Bangalore, India

Batting Style : Right Hand Bat

Bowling Style : Right Arm Medium

Virat Kohli Statistics – Batting and Fielding Stats of Virat Kohli

Find below Virat Kohli Statistics for batting and fielding:

Test Career Batting and Fielding M I NO Runs HS Ave 100 50 SRate Ct India 76 130 8 6590 243 54.01 25 20 57.35 72

Test Career Bowling Balls Mdns Runs Wkts BB Ave 5wI 10wM SRate Econ India 163 2 76 0 0-0 2.79

ODI Career Batting and Fielding M I NO Runs HS Ave 100 50 SRate Ct India 216 208 37 10232 183 59.83 38 48 92.88 103

ODI Career Bowling Balls Mdns Runs Wkts BB Ave 4wI 5wI SRate Econ India 641 1 665 4 1-15 166.25 0 0 160.25 6.22

T20I Career Batting and Fielding M I NO Runs HS Ave 100 50 SRate Ct India 65 60 16 2167 90* 49.25 0 19 136.11 33

T20I Career Bowling Balls Mdns Runs Wkts BB Ave 4wI 5wI SRate Econ India 146 0 198 4 1-13 49.50 0 0 36.50 8.13

Thank you for checking this post for Virat Kohli Statistics, Profile, Articles, News, Pictures. For more Indian cricketer statistics, keep following CricketHerald.com.

Related

Related posts