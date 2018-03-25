Virat Kohli likely to play in English County Cricket 2018 for Surrey

Indian skipper Virat Kohli is likely to play for Surrey for a short stint during this season’s English County Cricket 2018 as per various reports in the media.

The BCCI has also given its nod for Virat Kohli’s participation in the English domestic tournament as per media reports, giving the star batsman an ideal opportunity to get acclimatized to the pitch and weather conditions in the UK.

India will be playing a five-Test match series in England, which begins from August.

Although Virat Kohli is considered to be among the best batsmen in the world, his performance in England has been quite poor. In India’s previous tour in England, in 2014, Virat Kohli had no clue whatsoever, against the swinging ball, particularly becoming the bunny of James Anderson. India lost the 5-match Test series in 2014 1-3.

Virat Kohli could average only 13.00 in the series with a highest score of 39 in which India lost all the four Test matches. With India to tour England in a matter of few months, a short county stint before that will do a world of good for Virat Kohli. Even if that means he has to miss out on the first ever Test match between India and Afghanistan in June. India would also play a couple of T20Is in Ireland in June.

Surrey seems to be more than willing to accommodate Virat Kohli for some part of their season. While we have to wait and see if Surrey can get the services of Virat Kohli, there is confirmation that Cheteshwar Pujara and Ishant Sharma have signed up to play for Yorkshire and Sussex, respectively for this summer.

Off-spinner R Ashwin, who played for Worcestershire in 2017, is likely to feature in the upcoming English domestic season. It is not yet known for which team R Ashwin could play though.