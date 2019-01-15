Vidarbha vs Uttarakhand 1st QF Ranji Trophy Score | Ranji Trophy Live Scores | Jan 15-19

This is the 1st Quarter Final match of the Ranji Trophy 2019 as part of the Indian domestic cricket.

This is the 1st Quarter Final match of the Ranji Trophy 2019 as part of the Indian domestic cricket. If at all you miss out on the live action of the Vidarbha vs Uttarakhand Ranji Trophy match, then you can always catch up with the Vidarbha vs Uttarakhand Ranji Trophy live streaming and may be even the Vidarbha vs Uttarakhand highlights 2019 and the Ranji Trophy 2018 highlights later on. Keep visiting CricketHerald.com for extensive coverage of Ranji Trophy 2018 and also for the Vidarbha vs Uttarakhand Ranji Trophy live scores.

Check out Ranji Trophy 2018-19 Schedule here.

Vidarbha vs Uttarakhand Ranji Trophy Scorecard | Vidarbha vs Uttarakhand  Live Scores 2018

Match Date: Jan 15-19, 2019
Venue: Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur
Toss:
Umpires:
Match Result:
Man of the Match:

Vidarbha vs Uttarakhand Live Scores | Vidarbha vs Uttarakhand Ranji Trophy Live Scorecard

Check below Vidarbha vs Uttarakhand Ranji Trophy Scorecard 2018 and keep an eye on the updated Vidarbha vs Uttarakhand live scores.

Vidarbha vs Uttarakhand Ranji Trophy 2019 Squads |  Ranji Trophy 2019 Teams

Vidarbha Ranji Trophy Squad 2019

Faiz Fazal (Captain), Akshay Wadkar (Wicket Keeper), Atharwa Taide, Wasim Jaffer, Ganesh Satish, Mohit Kale, Apoorv Wankhade, Aditya Sarwate, Akshay Wakhare, Akshay Karnewar, Rajneesh Gurbani, Sanjay Ramaswamy, Ravi Jangid, Yash Thakur, Aditya Thakare, Siddhesh Wath

Uttarakhand Ranji Trophy Squad 2019

Rajat Bhatia (Captain), Vaibhav Bhatt (Wicket Keeper), Vineet Saxena, Vaibhav Singh, Saurabh Rawat, Malolan Rangarajan, Mayank Mishra, Deepak Dhapola, Dhanraj Sharma, Sunny Rana, Girish Rauturi, Karn Veer Kaushal, Kartik, Piyush Joshi, Shivam Khurana

Thank you for visiting our post on the Vidarbha vs Uttarakhand Ranji Trophy Scorecard 2018 and hope you have got the details you need from the Vidarbha vs Uttarakhand Ranji Trophy Live Scores. Also watch this space for the Vidarbha vs Uttarakhand Ranji Trophy Highlights 2019.

