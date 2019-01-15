Vidarbha vs Uttarakhand 1st QF Ranji Trophy Score | Ranji Trophy Live Scores | Jan 15-19

Vidarbha vs Uttarakhand 1st QF Live Scorecard : Welcome to CricketHerald.com’s coverage of the Vidarbha vs Uttarakhand Ranji Trophy 2018 match at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur . Follow here Vidarbha vs Uttarakhand Ranji Trophy Scorecard 2019 and check out Vidarbha vs Uttarakhand Ranji Trophy Live Scores. We will also try to get you the Ranji Trophy Highlights 2018/19 link here.

Match Date: Jan 15-19, 2019

Venue: Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur

Toss:

Umpires:

Match Result:

Man of the Match:

Vidarbha vs Uttarakhand Ranji Trophy 2019 Squads | Ranji Trophy 2019 Teams

Vidarbha Ranji Trophy Squad 2019

Faiz Fazal (Captain), Akshay Wadkar (Wicket Keeper), Atharwa Taide, Wasim Jaffer, Ganesh Satish, Mohit Kale, Apoorv Wankhade, Aditya Sarwate, Akshay Wakhare, Akshay Karnewar, Rajneesh Gurbani, Sanjay Ramaswamy, Ravi Jangid, Yash Thakur, Aditya Thakare, Siddhesh Wath

Uttarakhand Ranji Trophy Squad 2019

Rajat Bhatia (Captain), Vaibhav Bhatt (Wicket Keeper), Vineet Saxena, Vaibhav Singh, Saurabh Rawat, Malolan Rangarajan, Mayank Mishra, Deepak Dhapola, Dhanraj Sharma, Sunny Rana, Girish Rauturi, Karn Veer Kaushal, Kartik, Piyush Joshi, Shivam Khurana

