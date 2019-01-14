Titans vs Lions Scorecard | 4 Day Franchise Series 2018/19 Live Score | Jan 14-17

Related Link: 4 Day Franchise Series 2018/19 Schedule

Titans vs Lions Live Scores : Check out Titans vs Lions aka the Tit vs Lio – Titans vs Lions Live Scorecard of the 4 Day Franchise Series 2018/19. This 4 Day Franchise Series 2018/19 Match 24 will be played at the Willowmoore Park in Benoni .

The Titans vs Lions Match 24 is scheduled to begin at 13:30 IST on Jan 14-17 which is 10:00 local time. We bring you here Titans vs Lions live scores as part of CricketHerald’s coverage of the 4 Day Franchise Series 2018/19 live Scores. You can as well follow the Tit vs Lio 4 Day Franchise Series 2018/19 Highlights after the match.

If you cannot watch the live cricket ball by ball action of the Titans vs Lions 4 Day Franchise Series 2018/19 live match, then you should be able to find a link or two for Titans vs Lions scorecard, after the match Titans vs Lions highlights and also for the 4 Day Franchise Series 2018/19 highlights.

Titans vs Lions Live Scores | 4 Day Franchise Series 2018/19

Keep checking CricketHerald.com for Titans vs Lions live scores that is the Titans vs Lions live score and live cricket commentary of Titans vs Lions 2018 cricket match played at the Willowmoore Park, Benoni on Jan 14-17, 2019.

Worried that you may not watch the live match on TV? Then you can always catch up with the 4 Day Franchise Series 2018/19 live scores or also wait and watch for the Titans vs Lions highlights in addition to the 4 Day Franchise Series 2018/19 highlights. Do not forget to catch up with the Tit vs Lio 4 Day Franchise Series 2018/19 Highlights and all the 4 Day Franchise Series 2018/19 highlights online.

Titans vs Lions Scorecard | 4 Day Franchise Series 2018/19 Live Scores

Match Date: Jan 14-17, 2019

Venue: Willowmoore Park, Benoni

Toss:

Umpires:

Match Result:

Man of the Match:

Titans vs Lions Live Scores | Titans vs Lions Live Scorecard

Check out the below Titans vs Lions scorecard:

Titans vs Lions Squads | 4 Day Franchise Series 2018/19 Teams

Lions 2019 Squad

Stephen Cook (Captain), Kagiso Rapulana, Willem Mulder, Nicky van den Bergh (Wicket Keeper), Bjorn Fortuin, Nono Pongolo, Aaron Phangiso, Malusi Siboto, Beuran Hendricks, Omphile Ramela, Dominic Hendricks, Nandre Burger, Mangaliso Mosehle, Wihan Lubbe, Craig Alexander

Titans 2019 Squad

Andrea Agathangelou, Tony de Zorzi, Jonathan Vandiar, Farhaan Behardien (Captain), Henry Davids, Shaun von Berg, Sizwe Masondo (Wicket Keeper), Eldred Hawken, Corbin Bosch, Tshepo Moreki, Shimane Alfred Mothoa, Rivaldo Moonsamy, Junior Dala, Itumaleng Moseki, Matthew Arnold

Thank you for visiting our website for the Titans vs Lions Live Scores of the 4 Day Franchise Series 2018/19, and don’t forget to watch the Tit vs Lio 4 Day Franchise Series 2018/19 Highlights.

Related

Related posts