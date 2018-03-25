Tim Paine leads Aus as Steven Smith stands down as captain for Newlands Test

Cricket Australia said that wicket keeper Tim Paine has been named as the captain of the Australian team for the remainder of the SA vs Aus 3rd Test at Cape Town.

The original captain Steven Smith and vice-captain David Warner have stood down from their respective roles amid an investigation from Cricket Australia into Saturday’s ball tampering incident.

Both Steven Smith and David Warner, and also the man in the spotlight – Cameron Bancroft took the field today, on Day 4 of the ongoing Newlands Test match.

During the post-day press conference on Saturday, Steven Smith and Cameron Bancroft admitted of indulging in ball tampering. Cameron Bancroft was exposed by TV cameras of using a yellow-coloured tape to roughen up one side of the ball.

Since the ball tampering news, the whole cricketing world has been voicing for stringent action against the Aussie players. Steven Smith said that it was the leadership group in the team that had decided to tamper with the ball and that the coaching staff wasn’t aware of the strategy.

Meanwhile, the ICC has given a one Test suspension to Steven Smith. Cameron Bancroft was imposed a fine of 75% of match fee apart from getting three demerit points.

ICC Chief Executive David Richardson said: “The decision made by the leadership group of the Australian team to act in this way is clearly contrary to the spirit of the game, risks causing significant damage to the integrity of the match, the players and the sport itself and is therefore ‘serious’ in nature.

“As captain, Steve Smith must take full responsibility for the actions of his players and it is appropriate that he be suspended.”

“The game needs to have a hard look at itself. In recent weeks we have seen incidents of ugly sledging, send-offs, dissent against umpires’ decisions, a walk-off, ball tampering and some ordinary off-field behaviour.”

At the time of posting this news, South Africa had just beaten Australia by 322 runs in the Newlands Test match on Day four.