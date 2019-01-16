Sylhet Sixers vs Rangpur Riders Scorecard | BPL 2019 Live Score | Jan 16

Sylhet Sixers vs Rangpur Riders Scorecard : Check out Sylhet Sixers vs Rangpur Riders aka the Sylhet vs Rangpur – Sylhet Sixers vs Rangpur Riders Live Scorecard and Sylhet Sixers vs Rangpur Riders Live Scores of the BPL 2019.

Sylhet Sixers vs Rangpur Riders Live Scores | Bangladesh Premier League 2019

Sylhet Sixers vs Rangpur Riders Scorecard | BPL 2019 Live Scores

Match Date: Jan 16, 2019

Venue: Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet

Toss:

Umpires:

Match Result:

Man of the Match:

Sylhet Sixers vs Rangpur Riders Live Scores | Sylhet Sixers vs Rangpur Riders Live Scorecard

Check out the below Sylhet Sixers vs Rangpur Riders scorecard:

Sylhet Sixers vs Rangpur Riders Squads | BPL 2019 Teams

Sylhet Sixers 2019 Squad

David Warner (Captain), Andre Fletcher, Liton Das (Wicket Keeper), Afif Hossain, Nicholas Pooran, Sabbir Rahman, Alok Kapali, Sohail Tanvir, Taskin Ahmed, Nabil Samad, Al-Amin Hossain, Patrick Brown, Mehedi Hasan Rana, Gulbadin Naib, Jaker Ali, Ebadat Hossain, Mohammad Irfan, Fabian Allen, Towhid Hridoy, Nasir Hossain

Rangpur Riders 2019 Squad

Chris Gayle, Mashrafe Mortaza (Captain), Mohammad Mithun (Wicket Keeper), Rilee Rossouw, Ravi Bopara, Benny Howell, Nahidul Islam, Farhad Reza, Sohag Gazi, Shafiul Islam, Nazmul Islam, Mehedi Maruf, Nadif Chowdhury, Abul Hasan, Sheldon Cottrell, Fardeen Hasan, Sean Williams, AB de Villiers, Alex Hales

