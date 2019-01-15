Sylhet Sixers vs Comilla Victorians Scorecard | BPL 2019 Live Score | Jan 15

Sylhet Sixers vs Comilla Victorians Scorecard : Check out Sylhet Sixers vs Comilla Victorians aka the Sylhet vs Comilla – Sylhet Sixers vs Comilla Victorians Live Scorecard and Sylhet Sixers vs Comilla Victorians Live Scores of the BPL 2019.

Match Date: Jan 15, 2019

Venue: Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet

Toss:

Umpires:

Match Result:

Man of the Match:

Sylhet Sixers vs Comilla Victorians Squads | BPL 2019 Teams

Sylhet Sixers 2019 Squad

David Warner (Captain), Liton Das (Wicket Keeper), Afif Hossain, Nasir Hossain, Sabbir Rahman, Nicholas Pooran, Alok Kapali, Sohail Tanvir, Taskin Ahmed, Sandeep Lamichhane, Al-Amin Hossain, Towhid Hridoy, Fabian Allen, Mohammad Irfan, Nabil Samad, Ebadat Hossain, Jaker Ali, Gulbadin Naib, Andre Fletcher, Mehedi Hasan Rana, Patrick Brown

Comilla Victorians 2019 Squad

Tamim Iqbal, Evin Lewis, Anamul Haque (Wicket Keeper), Imrul Kayes (Captain), Liam Dawson, Shahid Afridi, Mohammad Saifuddin, Thisara Perera, Mahedi Hasan, Ziaur Rahman, Abu Hider Rony, Shoaib Malik, Mosharraf Hossain, Mohammad Shahid, Shamsur Rahman, Sanjit Saha, Waqar Salamkheil, Aamer Yamin

