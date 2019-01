Sylhet Sixers Squad for BPL 2019| Bangladesh Premier League 2019 Squads

Related Link: Bangladesh Premier League 2019 Schedule

Welcome to CricketHerald’s coverage of the Bangladesh Premier League 2019. Here we bring you Sylhet Sixers Squad for the BPL 2019 aka Sylhet Sixers Squad for Bangladesh Premier League 2019. Get detailed Sylhet Sixers player list and for other Bangladesh Premier League 2019 squads, keep browsing this site.

Sylhet Sixers Squad 2018 | Bangladesh Premier League 2019 Squads

Nasir Hossain

Sabbir Rahman

Liton Das

Sohail Tanvir

David Warner

Sandeep Lamichhane

Afif Hossain

Taskin Ahmed

Al-Amin Hossain

Towhid Hridoy

Fabian Allen

Mohammad Irfan

Nabil Samad

Ebadat Hossain

Alok Kapali

Jaker Ali

Gulbadin Naib

Andre Fletcher

Mehedi Hasan Rana

Patrick Brown

Nicholas Pooran

