Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Stars Scorecard | BBL 8 Live Scores | Dec 21

Match Date: Dec 21, 2018

Venue: Docklands Stadium, Melbourne

Toss:

Umpires:

Match Result:

Man of the Match:

Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Stars Squad | BBL 8 Teams

Melbourne Stars BBL 8 Squad

Dwayne Bravo, Jackson Coleman, Nic Maddinson, Glenn Maxwell, Michael Beer, Ben Dunk, Evan Gulbis, Peter Handscomb, Jackson Bird, Scott Boland, Adam Zampa, Daniel Worrall, Marcus Stoinis, Seb Gotch (Wicket Keeper), Matthew Parkinson, Travis Dean, Sandeep Lamichhane, Liam Bowe, Jonathan Merlo

Sydney Thunder BBL 8 Squad

Shane Watson (Captain), Callum Ferguson, Jos Buttler (Wicket Keeper), Chris Jordan, Usman Khawaja, Joe Root, Pat Cummins, Kurtis Patterson, Gurinder Sandhu, Fawad Ahmed, Anton Devcich, Jay Lenton (Wicket Keeper), Chris Green, Liam Hatcher, Ryan Gibson, Nathan McAndrew, Arjun Nair, Jason Sangha, Daniel Sams

