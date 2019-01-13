Sydney Thunder vs Adelaide Strikers Scorecard | BBL 8 Live Scores | Jan 13

Sydney Thunder vs Adelaide Strikers Live Scores : Check out Sydney Thunder vs Adelaide Strikers aka the SYT vs ADS BBL 8 Live Scores – Sydney Thunder vs Adelaide Strikers Live Scorecard of the KFC Big Bash League 2019 aka BBL 8.

We bring you here Sydney Thunder vs Adelaide Strikers live scores as part of CricketHerald’s coverage of the KFC Big Bash League 2019 live Scores. You can as well follow the SYT vs ADS KFC BBL 8 Highlights after the match.

Check out BBL 8 Schedule | BBL 8 Points Table | BBL 8 leading run scorers | BBL 8 leading wicket takers

on of the Sydney Thunder vs Adelaide Strikers KFC Big Bash League 2019 live match, then you should be able to find a link or two for Sydney Thunder vs Adelaide Strikers live streaming, after the match Sydney Thunder vs Adelaide Strikers highlights and also for the KFC Big Bash League 2019 highlights.

Sydney Thunder vs Adelaide Strikers Live Scores | BBL 8 Scores

Keep checking CricketHerald.com for Sydney Thunder vs Adelaide Strikers live scores that is the Sydney Thunder vs Adelaide Strikers live score and live cricket commentary of Sydney Thunder vs Adelaide Strikers 2019 cricket match.

Worried that you may not watch the live match on TV? Then you can always catch up with the KFC Big Bash League 2019 live streaming or also wait and watch for the Sydney Thunder vs Adelaide Strikers highlights in addition to the BBL 8 highlights. Do not forget to catch up with the SYT vs ADS KFC Big Bash League 2019 Highlights and all the KFC Big Bash League 2019 highlights online.

Sydney Thunder vs Adelaide Strikers Scorecard | BBL 8 Live Scores

Match Date: Jan 13, 2019

Venue: Sydney Showground Stadium, Sydney

Toss: Sydney Thunder won the toss and elected to bat

Umpires: Gerard Abood and Simon A Lightbody

Match Result: Sydney Thunder won by 71 runs

Man of the Match: Shane Watson

Sydney Thunder vs Adelaide Strikers Live Scores | BBL 8 Live Scorecard

Check out the below Sydney Thunder vs Adelaide Strikers scorecard:

Sydney Thunder innings Runs Balls 4s 6s Anton Devcich lbw b Rashid Khan 21 12 3 1 Shane Watson (C) c Wells b Neser 68 40 4 5 Callum Ferguson c O’Connor b Rashid Khan 0 1 – – Jason Sangha c Wells b Stanlake 30 27 4 – Daniel Sams c Laughlin b Stanlake 0 3 – – Arjun Nair c Neser b Laughlin 8 15 – – Jay Lenton (WK) not out 27 16 – 2 Chris Green not out 11 6 1 – Chris Jordan did not bat Fawad Ahmed did not bat Gurinder Sandhu did not bat Extras 3 (2 lb, 1 w) Total 168/6 (20 overs) Fall of wickets: 1-37 (Devcich, 3.3 ov), 2-37 (Ferguson, 3.4 ov), 3-114 (Sangha, 12.2 ov), 4-114 (Sams, 12.5 ov), 5-123 (Watson, 15.1 ov), 6-138 (Nair, 17.5 ov)

Adelaide Strikers bowling Overs Mdns Runs Wkts Wides No-Balls O’Connor 4 0 44 0 – – Neser 4 0 26 1 – – Stanlake 4 0 31 2 1 – Rashid Khan 4 0 21 2 – – Laughlin 4 0 44 1 – –

Adelaide Strikers innings Runs Balls 4s 6s Matthew Short lbw b Sandhu 6 5 1 – Jake Weatherald c Sandhu b Devcich 4 4 1 – Travis Head (C) c Lenton b Jordan 10 18 1 – Colin Ingram c Sams b Nair 48 30 4 2 Jonathan Wells st Lenton b Green 11 22 – – Harry Nielsen (WK) c Green b Fawad Ahmed 7 8 – – Rashid Khan c Nair b Sams 8 8 – – Michael Neser b Nair 0 2 – – Ben Laughlin c Jordan b Nair 0 2 – – Liam O’Connor not out 1 6 – – Billy Stanlake run out (Green/Lenton) 1 1 – – Extras 1 (1 w) Total 97 all out (17.4 overs) Fall of wickets: 1-9 (Weatherald, 0.6 ov), 2-18 (Short, 2.6 ov), 3-26 (Head, 5.2 ov), 4-75 (Wells, 12.5 ov), 5-81 (Ingram, 13.5 ov), 6-88 (Nielsen, 14.5 ov), 7-89 (Neser, 15.2 ov), 8-89 (Laughlin, 15.4 ov), 9-95 (Rashid Khan, 17.1 ov), 10-97 (Stanlake, 17.4 ov)

Sydney Thunder bowling Overs Mdns Runs Wkts Wides No-Balls Devcich 1 0 9 1 – – Green 3 0 16 1 – – Sandhu 2 0 9 1 – – Sams 1.4 0 8 1 – – Jordan 3 0 23 1 1 – Fawad Ahmed 4 0 20 1 – – Nair 3 0 12 3 – –

Sydney Thunder vs Adelaide Strikers Squad | BBL 8 Teams

Adelaide Strikers BBL 8 Squad

Jake Weatherald, Harry Nielsen (Wicket Keeper), Colin Ingram, Travis Head (Captain), Matthew Short, Jonathan Wells, Michael Neser, Rashid Khan, Ben Laughlin, Cameron Valente, Jake Lehmann, Liam O Connor, Wes Agar

Sydney Thunder BBL 8 Squad

Jos Buttler (Wicket Keeper), Shane Watson (Captain), Callum Ferguson, Joe Root, Jason Sangha, Daniel Sams, Chris Green, Gurinder Sandhu, Jonathan Cook, Sam Rainbird, Fawad Ahmed, Nathan McAndrew, Arjun Nair

Thank you for visiting our website for the Sydney Thunder vs Adelaide Strikers Live Scores of BBL 8, and don’t forget to watch the SYT vs ADS BBL 8 Highlights.

Related

Related posts