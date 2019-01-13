Sydney Thunder vs Adelaide Strikers Scorecard | BBL 8 Live Scores | Jan 13

Sydney Thunder vs Adelaide Strikers Live Scores : Check out Sydney Thunder vs Adelaide Strikers aka the SYT vs ADS BBL 8 Live Scores – Sydney Thunder vs Adelaide Strikers Live Scorecard of the KFC Big Bash League 2019 aka BBL 8.
Match Date: Jan 13, 2019
Venue: Sydney Showground Stadium, Sydney
Toss: Sydney Thunder won the toss and elected to bat
Umpires: Gerard Abood and Simon A Lightbody
Match Result: Sydney Thunder won by 71 runs
Man of the Match: Shane Watson
|Sydney Thunder innings
|Runs
|Balls
|4s
|6s
|Anton Devcich
|lbw b Rashid Khan
|21
|12
|3
|1
|Shane Watson (C)
|c Wells b Neser
|68
|40
|4
|5
|Callum Ferguson
|c O’Connor b Rashid Khan
|0
|1
|–
|–
|Jason Sangha
|c Wells b Stanlake
|30
|27
|4
|–
|Daniel Sams
|c Laughlin b Stanlake
|0
|3
|–
|–
|Arjun Nair
|c Neser b Laughlin
|8
|15
|–
|–
|Jay Lenton (WK)
|not out
|27
|16
|–
|2
|Chris Green
|not out
|11
|6
|1
|–
|Chris Jordan
|did not bat
|Fawad Ahmed
|did not bat
|Gurinder Sandhu
|did not bat
|Extras
|3 (2 lb, 1 w)
|Total
|168/6 (20 overs)
|Fall of wickets: 1-37 (Devcich, 3.3 ov), 2-37 (Ferguson, 3.4 ov), 3-114 (Sangha, 12.2 ov), 4-114 (Sams, 12.5 ov), 5-123 (Watson, 15.1 ov), 6-138 (Nair, 17.5 ov)
|Adelaide Strikers bowling
|Overs
|Mdns
|Runs
|Wkts
|Wides
|No-Balls
|O’Connor
|4
|0
|44
|0
|–
|–
|Neser
|4
|0
|26
|1
|–
|–
|Stanlake
|4
|0
|31
|2
|1
|–
|Rashid Khan
|4
|0
|21
|2
|–
|–
|Laughlin
|4
|0
|44
|1
|–
|–
|Adelaide Strikers innings
|Runs
|Balls
|4s
|6s
|Matthew Short
|lbw b Sandhu
|6
|5
|1
|–
|Jake Weatherald
|c Sandhu b Devcich
|4
|4
|1
|–
|Travis Head (C)
|c Lenton b Jordan
|10
|18
|1
|–
|Colin Ingram
|c Sams b Nair
|48
|30
|4
|2
|Jonathan Wells
|st Lenton b Green
|11
|22
|–
|–
|Harry Nielsen (WK)
|c Green b Fawad Ahmed
|7
|8
|–
|–
|Rashid Khan
|c Nair b Sams
|8
|8
|–
|–
|Michael Neser
|b Nair
|0
|2
|–
|–
|Ben Laughlin
|c Jordan b Nair
|0
|2
|–
|–
|Liam O’Connor
|not out
|1
|6
|–
|–
|Billy Stanlake
|run out (Green/Lenton)
|1
|1
|–
|–
|Extras
|1 (1 w)
|Total
|97 all out (17.4 overs)
|Fall of wickets: 1-9 (Weatherald, 0.6 ov), 2-18 (Short, 2.6 ov), 3-26 (Head, 5.2 ov), 4-75 (Wells, 12.5 ov), 5-81 (Ingram, 13.5 ov), 6-88 (Nielsen, 14.5 ov), 7-89 (Neser, 15.2 ov), 8-89 (Laughlin, 15.4 ov), 9-95 (Rashid Khan, 17.1 ov), 10-97 (Stanlake, 17.4 ov)
|Sydney Thunder bowling
|Overs
|Mdns
|Runs
|Wkts
|Wides
|No-Balls
|Devcich
|1
|0
|9
|1
|–
|–
|Green
|3
|0
|16
|1
|–
|–
|Sandhu
|2
|0
|9
|1
|–
|–
|Sams
|1.4
|0
|8
|1
|–
|–
|Jordan
|3
|0
|23
|1
|1
|–
|Fawad Ahmed
|4
|0
|20
|1
|–
|–
|Nair
|3
|0
|12
|3
|–
|–
Sydney Thunder vs Adelaide Strikers Squad | BBL 8 Teams
Adelaide Strikers BBL 8 Squad
Jake Weatherald, Harry Nielsen (Wicket Keeper), Colin Ingram, Travis Head (Captain), Matthew Short, Jonathan Wells, Michael Neser, Rashid Khan, Ben Laughlin, Cameron Valente, Jake Lehmann, Liam O Connor, Wes Agar
Sydney Thunder BBL 8 Squad
Jos Buttler (Wicket Keeper), Shane Watson (Captain), Callum Ferguson, Joe Root, Jason Sangha, Daniel Sams, Chris Green, Gurinder Sandhu, Jonathan Cook, Sam Rainbird, Fawad Ahmed, Nathan McAndrew, Arjun Nair
