Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Stars Scorecard | BBL 8 Live Scores | Dec 27

Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Stars Live Scores

Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Stars Scorecard | BBL 8 Live Scores

Match Date: Dec 27, 2018

Venue: Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

Toss:

Umpires:

Match Result:

Man of the Match:

Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Stars Squad | BBL 8 Teams

Melbourne Stars BBL 8 Squad

Ben Dunk (Wicket Keeper), Nick Larkin, Glenn Maxwell (Captain), Marcus Stoinis, Dwayne Bravo, Evan Gulbis, Michael Beer, Adam Zampa, Jackson Bird, Scott Boland, Sandeep Lamichhane, Peter Handscomb, Jackson Coleman

Sydney Sixers BBL 8 Squad

Jack Edwards, Joe Denly, Moises Henriques(c), Daniel Hughes, Jordan Silk, Josh Philippe(w), Tom Curran, Sean Abbott, Steve OKeefe, Ben Dwarshuis, Justin Avendano, Benjamin Manenti

