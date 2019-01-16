Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Renegades Scorecard | BBL 8 Live Scores | Jan 16

Posted on Jan 16 2019 - 12:06pm Tagged with: | | | | | | |
Categorized as
0
Tagged as
Related
Ban vs WI 1st T20I Scorecard | Ban vs WI 1st T20I at Sylhet 2018

Sylhet Sixers vs Rangpur Riders Scorecard | BPL 2019 Live Score | Jan 16

Dhaka Dynamites vs Rajshahi Kings Scorecard | BPL 2019 Live Score

Dhaka Dynamites vs Rajshahi Kings Scorecard | BPL 2019 Live Score | Jan 16

Northern Knights vs Wellington Scorecard | Super Smash 2018-19 Live Scores

Northern Knights vs Canterbury Scorecard | Super Smash 2019 Live Scores | Jan 16

Ban vs WI 1st T20I Scorecard | Ban vs WI 1st T20I at Sylhet 2018

Sylhet Sixers vs Comilla Victorians Scorecard | BPL 2019 Live Score | Jan 15

Chittagong Vikings vs Khulna Titans Scorecard | BPL 2019 Live Score

Khulna Titans vs Rajshahi Kings Scorecard | BPL 2019 Live Score | Jan 15

WI Tour of Ban 2018 Schedule | Ban vs WI 2018 Live Scores

Vidarbha vs Uttarakhand 1st QF Ranji Trophy Score | Ranji Trophy Live Scores | Jan 15-19

WI Tour of Ban 2018 Schedule | Ban vs WI 2018 Live Scores

Saurashtra vs Uttar Pradesh 2nd QF Ranji Trophy Score | Ranji Trophy Live Scores | Jan 15-19

M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru

Karnataka vs Rajasthan 3rd QF Ranji Trophy Score | Ranji Trophy Live Scores | Jan 15-19

WI Tour of Ban 2018 Schedule | Ban vs WI 2018 Live Scores

Kerala vs Gujarat 4th QF Ranji Trophy Score | Ranji Trophy Live Scores | Jan 15-19

Aus vs Ind 2nd ODI Scorecard | Aus vs Ind 2nd ODI at Adelaide 2019

Aus vs Ind 2nd ODI Scorecard | Aus vs Ind 2nd ODI at Adelaide 2019

Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Renegades Live Scores : Check out Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Renegades aka the SYS vs MLR BBL 8 Live Scores – Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Renegades Live Scorecard of the KFC Big Bash League 2019 aka BBL 8.

We bring you here Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Renegades live scores as part of CricketHerald’s coverage of the KFC Big Bash League 2019 live Scores. You can as well follow the SYS vs MLR KFC BBL 8 Highlights after the match.

Check out BBL 8 Schedule | BBL 8 Points Table | BBL 8 leading run scorers | BBL 8 leading wicket takers

If you cannot watch the live cricket ball by ball action of the Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Renegades KFC Big Bash League 2019 live match, then you should be able to find a link or two for Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Renegades live streaming, after the match Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Renegades highlights and also for the KFC Big Bash League 2019 highlights.

Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Renegades Live Scores | BBL 8 Scores

Keep checking CricketHerald.com for Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Renegades live scores that is the Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Renegades live score and live cricket commentary of Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Renegades 2019 cricket match.

Worried that you may not watch the live match on TV? Then you can always catch up with the KFC Big Bash League 2019 live streaming or also wait and watch for the Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Renegades highlights in addition to the BBL 8 highlights. Do not forget to catch  up with the SYS vs MLR KFC Big Bash League 2019 Highlights and all the KFC Big Bash League 2019 highlights online.

Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Renegades Scorecard | BBL 8 Live Scores

Match Date: Jan 16, 2019
Venue: Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney
Toss:
Umpires:
Match Result:
Man of the Match:

Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Renegades Live Scores | BBL 8 Live Scorecard

Check out the below Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Renegades scorecard:

Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Stars Scorecard | BBL 8 Live Scores

Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Renegades Scorecard | BBL 8 Live Scores. Photo courtesy of Marc Dalmulder from Hamlyn Terrace, Australia/Wikipedia.org.

Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Renegades Squad | BBL 8 Teams

Sydney Sixers BBL 8 Squad

Daniel Hughes, Jack Edwards, James Vince, Moises Henriques (Captain), Jordan Silk, Josh Philippe (Wicket Keeper), Tom Curran, Sean Abbott, Steve OKeefe, Ben Dwarshuis, Ben Manenti, Mickey Edwards, Justin Avendano, Lloyd Pope

Melbourne Renegades BBL 8 Squad

Mackenzie Harvey, Marcus Harris, Sam Harper (Wicket Keeper), Tom Cooper (Captain), Beau Webster, Mohammad Nabi, Daniel Christian, Jack Wildermuth, Cameron Boyce, Joe Mennie, Harry Gurney, Kane Richardson, Cameron White

Thank you for visiting our website for the Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Renegades Live Scores of BBL 8, and don’t forget to watch the SYS vs MLR BBL 8 Highlights.

Related posts

Leave A Response