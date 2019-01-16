Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Renegades Scorecard | BBL 8 Live Scores | Jan 16

Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Renegades Live Scores : Check out Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Renegades aka the SYS vs MLR BBL 8 Live Scores – Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Renegades Live Scorecard of the KFC Big Bash League 2019 aka BBL 8.

We bring you here Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Renegades live scores as part of CricketHerald’s coverage of the KFC Big Bash League 2019 live Scores. You can as well follow the SYS vs MLR KFC BBL 8 Highlights after the match.

Check out BBL 8 Schedule | BBL 8 Points Table | BBL 8 leading run scorers | BBL 8 leading wicket takers

If you cannot watch the live cricket ball by ball action of the Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Renegades KFC Big Bash League 2019 live match, then you should be able to find a link or two for Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Renegades live streaming, after the match Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Renegades highlights and also for the KFC Big Bash League 2019 highlights.

Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Renegades Live Scores | BBL 8 Scores

Keep checking CricketHerald.com for Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Renegades live scores that is the Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Renegades live score and live cricket commentary of Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Renegades 2019 cricket match.

Worried that you may not watch the live match on TV? Then you can always catch up with the KFC Big Bash League 2019 live streaming or also wait and watch for the Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Renegades highlights in addition to the BBL 8 highlights. Do not forget to catch up with the SYS vs MLR KFC Big Bash League 2019 Highlights and all the KFC Big Bash League 2019 highlights online.

Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Renegades Scorecard | BBL 8 Live Scores

Match Date: Jan 16, 2019

Venue: Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

Toss:

Umpires:

Match Result:

Man of the Match:

Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Renegades Live Scores | BBL 8 Live Scorecard

Check out the below Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Renegades scorecard:

Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Renegades Squad | BBL 8 Teams

Sydney Sixers BBL 8 Squad

Daniel Hughes, Jack Edwards, James Vince, Moises Henriques (Captain), Jordan Silk, Josh Philippe (Wicket Keeper), Tom Curran, Sean Abbott, Steve OKeefe, Ben Dwarshuis, Ben Manenti, Mickey Edwards, Justin Avendano, Lloyd Pope

Melbourne Renegades BBL 8 Squad

Mackenzie Harvey, Marcus Harris, Sam Harper (Wicket Keeper), Tom Cooper (Captain), Beau Webster, Mohammad Nabi, Daniel Christian, Jack Wildermuth, Cameron Boyce, Joe Mennie, Harry Gurney, Kane Richardson, Cameron White

Thank you for visiting our website for the Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Renegades Live Scores of BBL 8, and don’t forget to watch the SYS vs MLR BBL 8 Highlights.

Related

Related posts