Super Smash 2018/19 Schedule | Super Smash Live Scores

Super Smash Fixtures : Welcome to CricketHerald.com’s coverage of the Burger King Super Smash 2018-19, here you can check out the Super Smash 2018-19 Schedule and get links for Super Smash Live Scores and Super Smash live scorecards 2018-19.

Related Links : Super Smash 2018-19 Points Table | Super Smash leading run scorers | Super Smash leading wicket takers

Know which team is playing against whom through our Super Smash Fixtures list in this post dedicated to New Zealand’s premium domestic T20 tournament.

The Burger King Super Smash 2018-19 is an exciting T20 cricket tournament in New Zealand with CricketHerald.com providing you the Super Smash Live Scores and Super Smash live scorecards in this post on Super Smash 2018-19 Schedule.

Super Smash 2018-19 Schedule | Super Smash Fixtures | Super Smash Live Scores

Below is the Super Smash 2018-19 schedule and the Super Smash fixtures along with links for the Super Smash live scorecards and Super Smash Live Scores :

Dec 22: Northern Knights vs Wellington, 1st Match at Seddon Park, Hamilton – Northern Knights vs Wellington Scorecard

Dec 23: Otago vs Canterbury, 2nd Match at University Oval, Dunedin – Otago vs Canterbury Scorecard

Dec 24: Auckland vs Wellington, 3rd Match at Eden Park Outer Oval, Auckland – Auckland vs Wellington Scorecard

Dec 27: Northern Knights vs Central Districts, 4th Match at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui

Dec 28: Wellington vs Otago, 5th Match at Basin Reserve, Wellington

Dec 29: Central Districts vs Auckland, 6th Match at Pukekura Park, New Plymouth

Dec 30: Otago vs Northern Knights, 7th Match at Molyneux Park, Alexandra

Dec 31: Central Districts vs Wellington, 8th Match at Pukekura Park, New Plymouth

Jan 1: Auckland vs Canterbury, 9th Match at Eden Park Outer Oval, Auckland

Jan 6: Northern Knights vs Auckland, 10th Match at Seddon Park, Hamilton

Jan 6: Otago vs Central Districts, 11th Match at University Oval, Dunedin

Jan 6: Wellington vs Canterbury, 12th Match at Basin Reserve, Wellington

Jan 9: Canterbury vs Northern Knights, 13th Match at Hagley Oval, Christchurch

Jan 10: Central Districts vs Otago, 14th Match at McLean Park, Napier

Jan 12: Wellington vs Northern Knights, 15th Match at Basin Reserve, Wellington

Jan 13: Canterbury vs Central Districts, 17th Match at Hagley Oval, Christchurch

Jan 13: Otago vs Auckland, 16th Match at University Oval, Dunedin

Jan 16: Northern Knights vs Canterbury, 18th Match at Seddon Park, Hamilton

Jan 18: Wellington vs Auckland, 19th match at Basin Reserve, Wellington

Jan 19: Central Districts vs Canterbury, 20th Match at McLean Park, Napier

Jan 20: Auckland vs Otago, 21st Match at Eden Park Outer Oval, Auckland

Jan 25: Central Districts vs Northern Knights, 22nd Match at McLean Park, Napier

Jan 26: Canterbury vs Auckland, 23rd Match at Hagley Oval, Christchurch

Jan 27: Otago vs Wellington, 24th Match at University Oval, Dunedin

Feb 1: Wellington vs Central Districts, 25th Match at Basin Reserve, Wellington

Feb 2: Canterbury vs Otago, 26th Match at Hagley Oval, Christchurch

Feb 2: Auckland vs Northern Knights, 27th Match at Eden Park Outer Oval, Auckland

Feb 9: Canterbury vs Wellington, 28th Match at Hagley Oval, Christchurch

Feb 9: Auckland vs Central Districts, 29th Match at Eden Park Outer Oval, Auckland

Feb 9: Northern Knights vs Otago, 30th Match at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui

Feb 15: Preliminary Final at ???

Feb 17: Final at ???

Thank you for visiting CricketHerald.com for Super Smash 2018-19 Schedule and Super Smash Live Scores. Hope you got all the required information regarding Super Smash fixtures, Super Smash time table and venues along with our Super Smash live scorecards.

Related

Related posts