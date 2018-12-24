Super Smash 2018-19 Points Table | Super Smash 2018-19 Results

Super Smash 2018-19 Points Table : Follow the latest Super Smash 2018-19 Points Table and Super Smash 2018-19 results in this post of Super Smash 2018-19.

The Super Smash 2018-19 Points Table will feature details like matches played (Mat), matches won (Won), matches lost (Lost), matches tied (Tied), matches abandoned (Aban) and the points collected (Pts).

Team Matches Won Lost Tied No Result Points Net Run Rate Northern Knights 1 1 0 0 0 4 2.250 Otago 1 1 0 0 0 4 0.441 Auckland 1 0 0 0 1 2 0.000 Wellington 2 0 1 0 1 2 -2.250 Central Districts 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.000 Canterbury 1 0 1 0 0 0 -0.441

Dec 22: Northern Knights vs Wellington, 1st Match at Seddon Park, Hamilton – Northern Knights won by 45 runs – Northern Knights vs Wellington Scorecard

Dec 23: Otago vs Canterbury, 2nd Match at University Oval, Dunedin – Otago won by 5 wickets – Otago vs Canterbury Scorecard

Dec 24: Auckland vs Wellington, 3rd Match at Eden Park Outer Oval, Auckland – Match abandoned due to rain – Auckland vs Wellington Scorecard

