Super Smash 2018-19 Highest Wicket Takers List | Super Smash Statistics.

List of Leading Wicket Takers in Super Smash 2018-19 | Super Smash 2018-19 Stats

Super Smash 2018-19 Highest wicket taker till 26 Dec 2018

Anton Devcich (Northern Districts)

Player Mat Wkts BBI Avg Eco SR 4 5 1 Anton Devcich (Northern Districts) 2 4 4/27 6.75 6.75 6.0 1 0 2 Daryl Mitchell (Northern Districts) 2 2 2/7 3.50 4.66 4.5 0 0 3 Christi Viljoen (Otago) 1 2 2/13 6.50 6.50 6.0 0 0 4 Ish Sodhi (Northern Districts) 2 2 2/34 17.00 8.50 12.0 0 0 5 Jeetan Patel (Wellington) 1 2 2/39 19.50 9.75 12.0 0 0 6 Kyle Jamieson (Canterbury) 1 2 2/40 20.00 10.00 12.0 0 0 7 Brett Randell (Northern Districts) 2 1 1/16 16.00 8.00 12.0 0 0 8 Luke Woodcock (Wellington) 1 1 1/24 24.00 12.00 12.0 0 0 9 Jack Hunter (Otago) 1 1 1/26 26.00 8.66 18.0 0 0 10 Cole McConchie (Canterbury) 1 1 1/26 26.00 6.50 24.0 0 0

