Super Smash 2018-19 Highest Wicket Takers List | Super Smash Statistics.

Super Smash 2018-19 Highest Wicket Takers List
Super Smash 2018-19 Top Wicket Takers
List of Leading Wicket Takers in Super Smash 2018-19 | Super Smash 2018-19 Stats
Super Smash 2018-19 Highest Wicket Takers, Super Smash 2018-19 Statistics
Super Smash 2018-19 Highest wicket taker till 26 Dec 2018
Anton Devcich (Northern Districts)
|Player
|Mat
|Wkts
|BBI
|Avg
|Eco
|SR
|4
|5
|1
|Anton Devcich (Northern Districts)
|2
|4
|4/27
|6.75
|6.75
|6.0
|1
|0
|2
|Daryl Mitchell (Northern Districts)
|2
|2
|2/7
|3.50
|4.66
|4.5
|0
|0
|3
|Christi Viljoen (Otago)
|1
|2
|2/13
|6.50
|6.50
|6.0
|0
|0
|4
|Ish Sodhi (Northern Districts)
|2
|2
|2/34
|17.00
|8.50
|12.0
|0
|0
|5
|Jeetan Patel (Wellington)
|1
|2
|2/39
|19.50
|9.75
|12.0
|0
|0
|6
|Kyle Jamieson (Canterbury)
|1
|2
|2/40
|20.00
|10.00
|12.0
|0
|0
|7
|Brett Randell (Northern Districts)
|2
|1
|1/16
|16.00
|8.00
|12.0
|0
|0
|8
|Luke Woodcock (Wellington)
|1
|1
|1/24
|24.00
|12.00
|12.0
|0
|0
|9
|Jack Hunter (Otago)
|1
|1
|1/26
|26.00
|8.66
|18.0
|0
|0
|10
|Cole McConchie (Canterbury)
|1
|1
|1/26
|26.00
|6.50
|24.0
|0
|0
