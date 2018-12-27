Super Smash 2018-19 Highest Run Scorers List | Super Smash Statistics

Super Smash 2018-19 Stats : Follow this post for the Super Smash 2018-19 Highest Run Scorers List as part of CricketHerald.com’s Super Smash 2018-19 Most Run Scorers and Super Smash 2018-19 records of Super Smash 2018-19. Here we will reveal you the Super Smash 2018-19 Leading Run Scorers List in Super Smash 2018-19 under our coverage of Super Smash 2018-19 Stats.
Check out Super Smash 2018-19 Schedule | Super Smash 2018-19 Points Table
Catch here the Super Smash 2018-19 Highest Run Scorers List of the Super Smash 2018-19 and know who is going to be the highest run scorer in Super Smash 2018-19. Keep yourself updated with the Super Smash 2018-19 Top Scorers, Super Smash 2018-19 Most Runs Scorers, Top 10 Super Smash 2018-19 batsmen and other Super Smash 2018-19 statistics.
List of Leading Run Scorers in Super Smash 2018-19 | Super Smash 2018-19 Stats
Check here updated Super Smash 2018-19 Highest Run Scorers list, Super Smash 2018-19 Stats and Super Smash 2018-19 Stats as part of Super Smash 2018-19, New Zealand’s premier domestic T20 tournament.
Super Smash 2018-19 Highest Run Scorer till 26 Dec 2018
Dean Brownlie (Northern Districts)
Super Smash 2018-19 Highest Run Scorers List | Super Smash 2018-19 Stats
|Player
|Mat
|Inns
|NO
|Runs
|HS
|Avg
|SR
|100
|50
|1
|Dean Brownlie (Northern Districts)
|1
|1
|0
|99
|99
|99.00
|215.21
|0
|1
|2
|Stephen Murdoch (Canterbury)
|1
|1
|0
|54
|54
|54.00
|163.63
|0
|1
|3
|Hamish Rutherford (Otago)
|1
|1
|0
|54
|54
|54.00
|186.20
|0
|1
|4
|Tim Seifert (Northern Districts)
|1
|1
|0
|46
|46
|46.00
|164.28
|0
|0
|5
|Devon Conway (Wellington)
|1
|1
|0
|45
|45
|45.00
|195.65
|0
|0
|6
|Anaru Kitchen (Otago)
|1
|1
|0
|44
|44
|44.00
|129.41
|0
|0
|7
|Chad Bowes (Canterbury)
|1
|1
|0
|42
|42
|42.00
|135.48
|0
|0
|8
|Adam Hose (Wellington)
|1
|1
|0
|36
|36
|36.00
|171.42
|0
|0
|9
|Kyle Jamieson (Canterbury)
|1
|1
|1
|33
|33*
|–
|194.11
|0
|0
|10
|Neil Broom (Otago)
|1
|1
|0
|32
|32
|32.00
|177.77
|0
|0
Thank you for visiting our site for checking out Super Smash 2018-19 Leading Run Scorers List and Super Smash 2018-19 Highest Run Scorers as part of Super Smash 2018-19 Stats. For more Super Smash 2018-19 Stats including the Super Smash 2018-19 Highest Wicket Takers List, Super Smash 2018-19 Most Run Scorers, keep browsing CricketHerald.com.