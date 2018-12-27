Super Smash 2018-19 Highest Run Scorers List | Super Smash Statistics

Super Smash 2018-19 Stats : Follow this post for the Super Smash 2018-19 Highest Run Scorers List as part of CricketHerald.com’s Super Smash 2018-19 Most Run Scorers and Super Smash 2018-19 records of Super Smash 2018-19. Here we will reveal you the Super Smash 2018-19 Leading Run Scorers List in Super Smash 2018-19 under our coverage of Super Smash 2018-19 Stats.

Super Smash 2018-19 Highest Run Scorer till 26 Dec 2018

Dean Brownlie (Northern Districts)

Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Avg SR 100 50 1 Dean Brownlie (Northern Districts) 1 1 0 99 99 99.00 215.21 0 1 2 Stephen Murdoch (Canterbury) 1 1 0 54 54 54.00 163.63 0 1 3 Hamish Rutherford (Otago) 1 1 0 54 54 54.00 186.20 0 1 4 Tim Seifert (Northern Districts) 1 1 0 46 46 46.00 164.28 0 0 5 Devon Conway (Wellington) 1 1 0 45 45 45.00 195.65 0 0 6 Anaru Kitchen (Otago) 1 1 0 44 44 44.00 129.41 0 0 7 Chad Bowes (Canterbury) 1 1 0 42 42 42.00 135.48 0 0 8 Adam Hose (Wellington) 1 1 0 36 36 36.00 171.42 0 0 9 Kyle Jamieson (Canterbury) 1 1 1 33 33* – 194.11 0 0 10 Neil Broom (Otago) 1 1 0 32 32 32.00 177.77 0 0

