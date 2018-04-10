SRH vs RR IPL 2018 result : Bowlers set up easy 9-wkt win for SRH

SRH vs RR IPL 2018 result : Hosts Sunrisers Hyderabad opened their Vivo IPL 2018 campaign at home successfully with a comprehensive nine-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals on Monday.

Rajasthan Royals, returning to the IPL after serving a two-year ban, struggled to post 125 for 9 in 20 overs after they were asked to bat first at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad by Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Kane Williamson.

Related Links : IPL 2018 Schedule | SRH vs RR IPL 2018 Scorecard

Wicket keeper batsman Sanju Samson was the top scorer of the Rajasthan Royals innings with 49 from 42 balls with five fours. None of the batsmen could score runs at a brisk pace including Rajasthan Royals captain Ajinkya Rahane, who made run-a-ball 13 as an opener.

For Sunrisers Hyderabad, all the five bowlers used by Kane Williamson got amongst the wickets. Siddarth Kaul with his medium pace was the most successful taking two wickets and conceding only 17 runs in his four overs. Bangladesh star Shakib Al Hasan did a commendable job as well, taking 2 for 23 in his four overs.

The run chase for Sunrisers Hyderabad was done and dusted in 15.5 overs with Wriddhiman Saha being the only casualty, falling for 5 to Jaydev Unadkat.

Shikhar Dhawan bagged the Man of the Match, scoring an unbeaten 77 from 57 balls with 13 fours and a six. Kane Williamson helped himself to an unbeaten 36 from 35 balls at a strike rate which he would seriously be looking to improve in the upcoming matches.

Sunrisers Hyderabad will next play Mumbai Indians at home on 12 April while Rajasthan Royals will host Delhi Daredevils at their home ground – Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.