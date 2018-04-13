SRH vs MI IPL 2018 result : Deepak Hooda helps SRH prevail in tense 1-wkt win

SRH vs MI IPL 2018 result : Deepak Hooda held his nerve to steer hosts Sunrisers Hyderabad to a thrilling one-wicket win over Mumbai Indians in a low-scoring match on Thursday.

The SRH vs MI IPL 2018 match went to the wire with Sunrisers Hyderabad needing 11 runs to score from the final over with just the one wicket left. Deepak Hooda smashed the first ball off the final over bowled by Australian Ben Cutting for a six to make it five from five balls, which eventually became one run from the last ball.

Deepak Hooda having lost the strike in the penultimate ball of the match left no.11 Billy Stanlake with the task. Trusting his instinct, Billy Stanlake took the aerial route as it was not easy to get a single from the close-in field, and the result was a clean hoick over mid wicket for a boundary to win the match.

Deepak Hooda scored a brilliant 32 not out from 25 balls to prevent Mumbai Indians from sneaking a victory despite posting a low total of 147. Sunrisers Hyderabad, who are now leading the IPL 2018 points table with two wins in two matches, had a strong start of 62 in 6.5 overs with Shikhar Dhawan continuing with his dominating form.

However, leg-spinner Mayank Markande and Bangladesh medium pacer Mustafizur Rahman bowled Mumbai Indians back in the game by reducing the hosts to 107 for 5 in 13 overs. Shikhar Dhawan missed out on a consecutive half century by falling for 45 from 28 balls.

Mustafizur Rahman bowled a sensational 19th over, taking two wickets and giving just the one run to leave Mumbai Indians on the brink of victory which was spoilt by the heroics of Deepak Hooda and Billy Stanlake. Mayank Markhande claimed his best figures in IPL – 4-0-23-4 while Mustafizur Rahman took 3 for 24 in his four overs.

Earlier, Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan bowled a magic spell of 4-0-13-1 to help Sunrisers Hyderabad restrict Mumbai Indians to 147 for 8 in 20 overs after the visitors were asked to bat first after losing the toss. Rashid Khan was also named as the Man of the Match in the SRH vs MI IPL 2018 match at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Uppal.

None of the Mumbai Indians batsmen could get going with the top scorers being Suryakumar Yadav with 28 (from 31 balls) and Kieron Pollard also with 28 (from 23 balls). Sandeep Sharma with 2 for 25 in four overs and Siddarth Kaul with 2 for 29 in his four overs played their roles with perfection.