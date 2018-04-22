SRH vs CSK Highlights 2018 : Chennai prevail over Hyderabad by 4 runs

SRH vs CSK Highlights 2018 : Ambati Rayudu produced one of his best knocks to help Chennai Super Kings prevail over Sunrisers Hyderabad by four runs today at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

Despite both the teams starting off slowly, the middle overs saw some brilliant batting to make it a keenly watched contest. It was only by the 18th over of the second innings that could sense that Chennai Super Kings will win the match.

Batting first after losing the toss, CSK had a dull start of 32 for 2 in 7.1 overs with last match centurion Shane Watson foxed by a slower one from Bhuvneshwar Kumar for 9 from 15 balls and Faf du Plessis, in his first match of IPL 2018, was stumped off Rashid Khan for 11.

Ambati Rayudu, whose cricketing roots are from Hyderabad, batted superbly alongside Suresh Raina to give the much needed momentum for CSK. The 32-year-old Ambati Rayudu scored 79 from just 37 balls with 9 fours and 4 sixes before getting run out in a silly manner. But he had given the launchpad for CSK, taking them to 144 for 3 in 16.4 overs.

Suresh Raina remained unbeaten on 54 from 43 balls while CSK captain MS Dhoni provided some finishing blows with his 25 not out from 12 balls to take his team to a good total of 182 for 3.

Sunrisers Hyderabad, who went into this match without their in-form opener Shikhar Dhawan due to the last match elbow injury, lost debutant Ricky Bhui for a duck in the first over to Deepak Chahar. The same bowler struck two more times, dismissing Manish Pandey and Deepak Hooda to leave SRH on the backfoot at 22 for 3 in 4.2 overs.

Former Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan showed his class for some time along with SRH captain Kane Williamson, taking the hosts to 71 in the 11th over. Shakib Al Hasan departed for 24 from 19 balls, top edging a sweep off leg spinner Karn Sharma.

Kane Williamson got SRH back in the match with his solid pull shots and sweep shots, and just when everything looked in order, the right hander was caught brilliantly by Ravindra Jadeja for a 51-ball 84 with five fours and as many sixes. His dismissal left SRH with 33 runs to get from 12 balls, which was gettable with Yusuf Pathan at the crease.

However, a knuckle ball ended Yusuf Pathan’s innings of 45 from 27 balls to leave SRH staring at a certain defeat at 157 for 6 in 18.4 overs. In the last over, 18 runs were needed, which was too much for Wriddhiman Saha and Rashid Khan, although the latter tried his best with 17 from the four balls he had faced. SRH finished at 178 for 6 to ensure that their net run rate wasn’t damaged much.

With this narrow win, CSK are in the first position in the IPL 2018 points table with their fourth victory in five matches while Sunrisers Hyderabad have slipped to the fourth position with their second defeat in five matches.

The SRH vs CSK Highlights 2018 along with Man of the Match Ambati Rayudu and Kane Williamson’s blistering innings can be watched on HotStar.