South Africa builds formidable lead after bowling out Australia for 221

South Africa have taken their lead past 400 runs in the SA vs Aus 4th Test at Johannesburg with seven wickets in hand at stumps on Day 3 on Sunday.

This was after they bowled out Australia for a modest total of 221 to take a significant first innings lead of 267 runs.

At stumps on Day 3 of the SA vs Aus 4th Test at Johannesburg, South Africa were 134 for 3 in 56 overs with opener Dean Elgar scoring a slow unbeaten 39 from 158 balls with skipper Faf Du Plessis, being the other not out batsman on 34.

Pat Cummins bowled well to take two wickets to add to his five wickets in the first innings. Earlier in the day, Pat Cummins scored 50 to put up a fighting partnership of 99 runs with Australia captain Tim Paine, who top scored with 62. Australia had started Day 3 at a dismal score of 110 for 6 and they managed to bat for 32 more overs on Sunday.

While the Aussies may still find it difficult to draw the SA vs Aus 4th Test at Johannesburg with two full days left, they have a slight chance with South Africa unlikely to have the bowling services of Morne Morkel. The giant fast bowler, who is set to retire from Test cricket after the Johannesburg Test match, had to leave the field following a side strain.

For the Proteas, opening bowlers Vernon Philander and Kagiso Rabada, and left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj claimed three wickets each while Morne Morkel got a wicket, probably the last of his Test career.

South Africa in their first innings of the SA vs Aus 4th Test at Johannesburg posted 488 courtesy of a career best 152 from opener Aiden Markram and an unbeaten 95 from Temba Bavuma.