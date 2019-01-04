SLBPXI vs Ire Wolves Practice Match Live Score | SLBPXI vs Ire Wolves Scorecard 2019

SLBPXI vs Ire Wolves Practice Match Live Score : Welcome to the SLBPXI vs Ire Wolves Practice Match Scorecard brought to you by CricketHerald.com as part of the Ireland Wolves Tour of Sri Lanka 2019. Do watch out for the SLBPXI vs Ire Wolves Practice Match Highlights once the match is over.

Match Date: Jan 1, 2019

Venue: FTZ Sports Complex, Katunayake

Toss Report: Ireland Wolves won the toss and decided to bat

Umpires: SAK Bandara, WN de Silva

Match Result: Match drawn

Ireland Wolves first innings Runs Balls 4s 6s ST Doheny lbw b Ramanayake 10 39 1 – JA McCollum lbw b Senaratne 24 38 5 – JNK Shannon b Ramanayake 3 7 – – HT Tector (C) lbw b Kaushal 26 29 1 1 LJ Tucker (WK) b Kaushal 47 119 5 – NA Rock c MB Ranasinghe b Kaushal 1 7 – – AP Gillespie b Theekshana 23 51 3 – BJ McCarthy c KBU Fernando b Theekshana 0 3 – – JJ Garth lbw b Theekshana 0 6 – – JB Little c KBU Fernando b Bandara 0 7 – – MR Adair not out 13 19 3 – JB Tector did not bat J Cameron-Dow did not bat CA Young did not bat Extras 12 (7 b, 2 lb, 3 nb) Total 159 all out (53.3 overs) Fall of wickets: 1-41 (McCollum, 11.1 ov), 2-43 (Doheny, 12.4 ov), 3-44 (Shannon, 14.1 ov), 4-83 (HT Tector, 24.5 ov), 5-85 (Rock, 26.5 ov), 6-140 (Gillespie, 43.3 ov), 7-140 (McCarthy, 43.6 ov), 8-140 (Garth, 45.6 ov), 9-141 (Little, 48.2 ov), 10-159 (Tucker, 53.3 ov)

Sri Lanka Board President’s XI bowling Overs Mdns Runs Wkts Wides No-Balls Cader 4 1 10 0 – – Perera 5 1 25 0 – 3 Ramanayake 6 1 11 2 – – Senaratne 11 2 24 1 – – Kaushal 8.3 2 28 3 – – Senarathne 6 2 13 0 – – Wimalasekara 4 0 19 0 – – Theekshana 6 3 9 3 – – Bandara 3 1 11 1 – –

Sri Lanka Board President’s XI first innings Runs Balls 4s 6s DS Weerakkody b HT Tector 93 86 12 1 RPHD Ranasinghe (C) retired out 74 121 10 1 HRB Boyagoda lbw b HT Tector 0 2 – – KBU Fernando c Tucker b Garth 34 43 6 – MNK Fernando retired out 35 47 2 – KDV Wimalasekara retired out 27 55 2 – KNA Bandara not out 31 34 4 – HH Ramanayake c Tucker b Garth 10 26 1 – MB Ranasinghe (WK) did not bat MAAHA Cader did not bat PHT Kaushal did not bat SMKS Senarathne did not bat KKV Perera did not bat MM Theekshana did not bat WDA Senaratne did not bat Extras 9 (1 b, 2 lb, 5 nb, 1 w) Total 313/7 declared (68.1 overs) Fall of wickets: 1-141 (Weerakkody, 27.3 ov), 2-141 (Boyagoda, 27.5 ov), 3-207 (KBU Fernando, 40.3 ov), 4-209 (RPHD Ranasinghe, 42.6 ov), 5-266 (MNK Fernando, 55.6 ov), 6-289 (Wimalasekara, 61.6 ov), 7-313 (Ramanayake, 68.1 ov)

Ireland Wolves bowling Overs Mdns Runs Wkts Wides No-Balls Little 8 2 33 0 – 2 McCarthy 6 1 27 0 – – Cameron-Dow 22 3 78 0 – – Adair 6 0 42 0 – 2 Garth 15.1 1 72 2 1 – HT Tector 11 0 58 2 – 1

Ireland Wolves second innings Runs Balls 4s 6s JA McCollum b Senarathne 31 49 4 – ST Doheny c MB Ranasinghe b Perera 2 6 – – NA Rock b Cader 0 2 – – HT Tector (C) c RPHD Ranasinghe b Wimalasekara 8 28 – – AP Gillespie not out 11 25 1 – LJ Tucker (WK) not out 6 35 – – JNK Shannon did not bat BJ McCarthy did not bat JJ Garth did not bat JB Little did not bat MR Adair did not bat JB Tector did not bat J Cameron-Dow did not bat CA Young did not bat Extras 2 (1 lb, 1 nb) Total 60/4 (24 overs) Fall of wickets: 1-6 (Doheny, 2.5 ov), 2-11 (Rock, 3.6 ov), 3-40 (HT Tector, 12.5 ov), 4-44 (McCollum, 15.1 ov)

Sri Lanka Board President’s XI bowling Overs Mdns Runs Wkts Wides No-Balls Perera 4 0 16 1 – – Cader 3 0 13 1 – 1 Theekshana 5 1 9 0 – – Wimalasekara 5 0 9 1 – – Senarathne 5 2 9 1 – – Bandara 2 0 3 0 – –

