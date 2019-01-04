SLBPXI vs Ire Wolves Practice Match Live Score | SLBPXI vs Ire Wolves Scorecard 2019

SLBPXI vs Ire Wolves Practice Match Live Score : Welcome to the SLBPXI vs Ire Wolves Practice Match Scorecard brought to you by CricketHerald.com as part of the Ireland Wolves Tour of Sri Lanka 2019. Do watch out for the SLBPXI vs Ire Wolves Practice Match Highlights once the match is over.
Match Date: Jan 1, 2019
Venue: FTZ Sports Complex, Katunayake
Toss Report: Ireland Wolves won the toss and decided to bat
Umpires: SAK Bandara, WN de Silva
Match Result: Match drawn
|Ireland Wolves first innings
|Runs
|Balls
|4s
|6s
|ST Doheny
|lbw b Ramanayake
|10
|39
|1
|–
|JA McCollum
|lbw b Senaratne
|24
|38
|5
|–
|JNK Shannon
|b Ramanayake
|3
|7
|–
|–
|HT Tector (C)
|lbw b Kaushal
|26
|29
|1
|1
|LJ Tucker (WK)
|b Kaushal
|47
|119
|5
|–
|NA Rock
|c MB Ranasinghe b Kaushal
|1
|7
|–
|–
|AP Gillespie
|b Theekshana
|23
|51
|3
|–
|BJ McCarthy
|c KBU Fernando b Theekshana
|0
|3
|–
|–
|JJ Garth
|lbw b Theekshana
|0
|6
|–
|–
|JB Little
|c KBU Fernando b Bandara
|0
|7
|–
|–
|MR Adair
|not out
|13
|19
|3
|–
|JB Tector
|did not bat
|J Cameron-Dow
|did not bat
|CA Young
|did not bat
|Extras
|12 (7 b, 2 lb, 3 nb)
|Total
|159 all out (53.3 overs)
|Fall of wickets:
|1-41 (McCollum, 11.1 ov), 2-43 (Doheny, 12.4 ov), 3-44 (Shannon, 14.1 ov), 4-83 (HT Tector, 24.5 ov), 5-85 (Rock, 26.5 ov), 6-140 (Gillespie, 43.3 ov), 7-140 (McCarthy, 43.6 ov), 8-140 (Garth, 45.6 ov), 9-141 (Little, 48.2 ov), 10-159 (Tucker, 53.3 ov)
|Sri Lanka Board President’s XI bowling
|Overs
|Mdns
|Runs
|Wkts
|Wides
|No-Balls
|Cader
|4
|1
|10
|0
|–
|–
|Perera
|5
|1
|25
|0
|–
|3
|Ramanayake
|6
|1
|11
|2
|–
|–
|Senaratne
|11
|2
|24
|1
|–
|–
|Kaushal
|8.3
|2
|28
|3
|–
|–
|Senarathne
|6
|2
|13
|0
|–
|–
|Wimalasekara
|4
|0
|19
|0
|–
|–
|Theekshana
|6
|3
|9
|3
|–
|–
|Bandara
|3
|1
|11
|1
|–
|–
|Sri Lanka Board President’s XI first innings
|Runs
|Balls
|4s
|6s
|DS Weerakkody
|b HT Tector
|93
|86
|12
|1
|RPHD Ranasinghe (C)
|retired out
|74
|121
|10
|1
|HRB Boyagoda
|lbw b HT Tector
|0
|2
|–
|–
|KBU Fernando
|c Tucker b Garth
|34
|43
|6
|–
|MNK Fernando
|retired out
|35
|47
|2
|–
|KDV Wimalasekara
|retired out
|27
|55
|2
|–
|KNA Bandara
|not out
|31
|34
|4
|–
|HH Ramanayake
|c Tucker b Garth
|10
|26
|1
|–
|MB Ranasinghe (WK)
|did not bat
|MAAHA Cader
|did not bat
|PHT Kaushal
|did not bat
|SMKS Senarathne
|did not bat
|KKV Perera
|did not bat
|MM Theekshana
|did not bat
|WDA Senaratne
|did not bat
|Extras
|9 (1 b, 2 lb, 5 nb, 1 w)
|Total
|313/7 declared (68.1 overs)
|Fall of wickets:
|1-141 (Weerakkody, 27.3 ov), 2-141 (Boyagoda, 27.5 ov), 3-207 (KBU Fernando, 40.3 ov), 4-209 (RPHD Ranasinghe, 42.6 ov), 5-266 (MNK Fernando, 55.6 ov), 6-289 (Wimalasekara, 61.6 ov), 7-313 (Ramanayake, 68.1 ov)
|Ireland Wolves bowling
|Overs
|Mdns
|Runs
|Wkts
|Wides
|No-Balls
|Little
|8
|2
|33
|0
|–
|2
|McCarthy
|6
|1
|27
|0
|–
|–
|Cameron-Dow
|22
|3
|78
|0
|–
|–
|Adair
|6
|0
|42
|0
|–
|2
|Garth
|15.1
|1
|72
|2
|1
|–
|HT Tector
|11
|0
|58
|2
|–
|1
|Ireland Wolves second innings
|Runs
|Balls
|4s
|6s
|JA McCollum
|b Senarathne
|31
|49
|4
|–
|ST Doheny
|c MB Ranasinghe b Perera
|2
|6
|–
|–
|NA Rock
|b Cader
|0
|2
|–
|–
|HT Tector (C)
|c RPHD Ranasinghe b Wimalasekara
|8
|28
|–
|–
|AP Gillespie
|not out
|11
|25
|1
|–
|LJ Tucker (WK)
|not out
|6
|35
|–
|–
|JNK Shannon
|did not bat
|BJ McCarthy
|did not bat
|JJ Garth
|did not bat
|JB Little
|did not bat
|MR Adair
|did not bat
|JB Tector
|did not bat
|J Cameron-Dow
|did not bat
|CA Young
|did not bat
|Extras
|2 (1 lb, 1 nb)
|Total
|60/4 (24 overs)
|Fall of wickets:
|1-6 (Doheny, 2.5 ov), 2-11 (Rock, 3.6 ov), 3-40 (HT Tector, 12.5 ov), 4-44 (McCollum, 15.1 ov)
|Sri Lanka Board President’s XI bowling
|Overs
|Mdns
|Runs
|Wkts
|Wides
|No-Balls
|Perera
|4
|0
|16
|1
|–
|–
|Cader
|3
|0
|13
|1
|–
|1
|Theekshana
|5
|1
|9
|0
|–
|–
|Wimalasekara
|5
|0
|9
|1
|–
|–
|Senarathne
|5
|2
|9
|1
|–
|–
|Bandara
|2
|0
|3
|0
|–
|–
