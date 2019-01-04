SLBPXI vs Ire Wolves Practice Match Live Score | SLBPXI vs Ire Wolves Scorecard 2019

SLBPXI vs Ire Wolves Practice Match Live Score : Welcome to the SLBPXI vs Ire Wolves Practice Match Scorecard brought to you by CricketHerald.com as part of the Ireland Wolves Tour of Sri Lanka 2019. Do watch out for the SLBPXI vs Ire Wolves Practice Match Highlights once the match is over.

Get all the details you need from the Sri Lanka Board President’s XI vs Ireland Wolves Practice Match from the FTZ Sports Complex, Katunayake through our SLBPXI vs Ire Wolves Practice Match Scorecard and catch up with the action from the SLBPXI vs Ire Wolves Practice Match Live Scores.

SLBPXI vs Ire Wolves Practice Match Live Scores | SLBPXI vs Ire Wolves Practice Match Highlights

SLBPXI vs Ire Wolves Practice Match will be played on Jan 1,2019. In case, you do not get to watch the live action of the SLBPXI vs Ire Wolves Practice Match, then you can always get the SLBPXI vs Ire Wolves Practice Match live scores, follow the SLBPXI vs Ire Wolves Practice Match Scorecard and may be even the SLBPXI vs Ire Wolves Practice Match highlights later on. Keep browsing CricketHerald.com for extensive coverage of Ireland Wolves Tour of Sri Lanka 2019 and also for the SLBPXI vs Ire Wolves Practice Match live scores.

Check out Ireland Wolves Tour of Sri Lanka 2019 Schedule here

SLBPXI vs Ire Wolves Practice Match Scorecard | SLBPXI vs Ire Wolves Practice Match Live Scores

Match Date: Jan 1, 2019
Venue: FTZ Sports Complex, Katunayake
Toss Report: Ireland Wolves won the toss and decided to bat
Umpires: SAK Bandara, WN de Silva
Match Result: Match drawn

SLBPXI vs Ire Wolves Practice Match Live Scores | SLBPXI vs Ire Wolves Practice Match Scorecard

Check below the SLBPXI vs Ire Wolves Practice Match Scorecard of the Sri Lanka Board President’s XI vs Ireland Wolves Practice Match :

Ireland Wolves first innings Runs Balls 4s 6s
ST Doheny lbw b Ramanayake 10 39 1
JA McCollum lbw b Senaratne 24 38 5
JNK Shannon b Ramanayake 3 7
HT Tector (C) lbw b Kaushal 26 29 1 1
LJ Tucker (WK) b Kaushal 47 119 5
NA Rock c MB Ranasinghe b Kaushal 1 7
AP Gillespie b Theekshana 23 51 3
BJ McCarthy c KBU Fernando b Theekshana 0 3
JJ Garth lbw b Theekshana 0 6
JB Little c KBU Fernando b Bandara 0 7
MR Adair not out 13 19 3
JB Tector did not bat
J Cameron-Dow did not bat
CA Young did not bat
Extras 12 (7 b, 2 lb, 3 nb)
Total 159 all out (53.3 overs)
Fall of wickets:
1-41 (McCollum, 11.1 ov), 2-43 (Doheny, 12.4 ov), 3-44 (Shannon, 14.1 ov), 4-83 (HT Tector, 24.5 ov), 5-85 (Rock, 26.5 ov), 6-140 (Gillespie, 43.3 ov), 7-140 (McCarthy, 43.6 ov), 8-140 (Garth, 45.6 ov), 9-141 (Little, 48.2 ov), 10-159 (Tucker, 53.3 ov)

 

Sri Lanka Board President’s XI bowling Overs Mdns Runs Wkts Wides No-Balls
Cader 4 1 10 0
Perera 5 1 25 0 3
Ramanayake 6 1 11 2
Senaratne 11 2 24 1
Kaushal 8.3 2 28 3
Senarathne 6 2 13 0
Wimalasekara 4 0 19 0
Theekshana 6 3 9 3
Bandara 3 1 11 1

 

Sri Lanka Board President’s XI first innings Runs Balls 4s 6s
DS Weerakkody b HT Tector 93 86 12 1
RPHD Ranasinghe (C) retired out 74 121 10 1
HRB Boyagoda lbw b HT Tector 0 2
KBU Fernando c Tucker b Garth 34 43 6
MNK Fernando retired out 35 47 2
KDV Wimalasekara retired out 27 55 2
KNA Bandara not out 31 34 4
HH Ramanayake c Tucker b Garth 10 26 1
MB Ranasinghe (WK) did not bat
MAAHA Cader did not bat
PHT Kaushal did not bat
SMKS Senarathne did not bat
KKV Perera did not bat
MM Theekshana did not bat
WDA Senaratne did not bat
Extras 9 (1 b, 2 lb, 5 nb, 1 w)
Total 313/7 declared (68.1 overs)
Fall of wickets:
1-141 (Weerakkody, 27.3 ov), 2-141 (Boyagoda, 27.5 ov), 3-207 (KBU Fernando, 40.3 ov), 4-209 (RPHD Ranasinghe, 42.6 ov), 5-266 (MNK Fernando, 55.6 ov), 6-289 (Wimalasekara, 61.6 ov), 7-313 (Ramanayake, 68.1 ov)

 

Ireland Wolves bowling Overs Mdns Runs Wkts Wides No-Balls
Little 8 2 33 0 2
McCarthy 6 1 27 0
Cameron-Dow 22 3 78 0
Adair 6 0 42 0 2
Garth 15.1 1 72 2 1
HT Tector 11 0 58 2 1

 

Ireland Wolves second innings Runs Balls 4s 6s
JA McCollum b Senarathne 31 49 4
ST Doheny c MB Ranasinghe b Perera 2 6
NA Rock b Cader 0 2
HT Tector (C) c RPHD Ranasinghe b Wimalasekara 8 28
AP Gillespie not out 11 25 1
LJ Tucker (WK) not out 6 35
JNK Shannon did not bat
BJ McCarthy did not bat
JJ Garth did not bat
JB Little did not bat
MR Adair did not bat
JB Tector did not bat
J Cameron-Dow did not bat
CA Young did not bat
Extras 2 (1 lb, 1 nb)
Total 60/4 (24 overs)
Fall of wickets:
1-6 (Doheny, 2.5 ov), 2-11 (Rock, 3.6 ov), 3-40 (HT Tector, 12.5 ov), 4-44 (McCollum, 15.1 ov)

 

Sri Lanka Board President’s XI bowling Overs Mdns Runs Wkts Wides No-Balls
Perera 4 0 16 1
Cader 3 0 13 1 1
Theekshana 5 1 9 0
Wimalasekara 5 0 9 1
Senarathne 5 2 9 1
Bandara 2 0 3 0

Thank you for visiting our post on the SLBPXI vs Ire Wolves Practice Match Scorecard and hope you have got the details you need from the SLBPXI vs Ire Wolves Practice Match Live Scores of Ireland Wolves Tour of Sri Lanka 2019And do remember to watch the SLBPXI vs Ire Wolves Practice Match highlights online.

