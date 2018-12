SL Tour of NZ 2018 Schedule | NZ vs SL 2018 Live Scores

Sri Lanka Tour of New Zealand 2018 : As per the SL Tour of NZ 2018 Schedule, New Zealand and Sri Lanka will be playing two Tests, three ODIs and a T20I and in this post you can follow NZ vs SL 2018 Live Scores.

SL Tour of NZ 2018 Schedule

Below are the SL Tour of NZ 2018 Schedule and the NZ vs SL 2018 Live Scores :

Dec 08-10: New Zealand XI vs Sri Lanka, 3-day Warm-up match at McLean Park, Napier

Dec 15-19: New Zealand vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test at Basin Reserve, Wellington – NZ vs SL 1st Test Scorecard

Dec 26-30: New Zealand vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test at Hagley Oval, Christchurch

Jan 03: New Zealand vs Sri Lanka, 1st ODI at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui

Jan 05: New Zealand vs Sri Lanka, 2nd ODI at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui

Jan 08: New Zealand vs Sri Lanka, 3rd ODI at Saxton Oval, Nelson

Jan 11: New Zealand vs Sri Lanka, Only T20I at Eden Park, Auckland

Sri Lanka Test Squad for New Zealand Tour 2018

Dinesh Chandimal (Captain), Kusal Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Angelo Mathews, Roshen Silva, Niroshan Dickwella, Danushka Gunathilaka, Lahiru Thirimanne, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Dilruwan Perera, Lakshan Sandakan, Suranga Lakmal, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara, Dushmantha Chameera, Nuwan Pradeep, Dimuth Karunaratne

Sri Lanka ODI Squad for New Zealand Tour 2018

Lasith Malinga (Captain), Niroshan Dickwella, Angelo Mathews, Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Perera, Dinesh Chandimal, Asela Gunaratne, Kusal Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Thisara Perera, Dasun Shanaka, Lakshan Sandakan, Seekkuge Prasanna, Dushmantha Chameera, Kasun Rajitha, Nuwan Pradeep, Lahiru Kumara

Sri Lanka T20 Squad for New Zealand Tour 2018

Lasith Malinga (Captain-), Niroshan Dickwella, Angelo Mathews, Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Perera, Dinesh Chandimal, Asela Gunaratne, Kusal Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Thisara Perera, Dasun Shanaka, Lakshan Sandakan, Seekkuge Prasanna, Dushmantha Chameera, Kasun Rajitha, Nuwan Pradeep, Lahiru Kumara

New Zealand Test Squad for Sri Lanka Series

Kane Williamson (Captain), Tom Latham, Jeet Raval, Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, BJ Watling, Colin de Grandhomme, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Neil Wagner, Ajaz Patel, Matt Henry, Will Young

