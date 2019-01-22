SL A vs Ire Wolves 2nd Test Scorecard | SL A vs Ire Wolves 2nd Test Highlights | Jan 13-16

SL A vs Ire Wolves 2nd Test Scorecard : Welcome to CricketHerald.com’s coverage of the SL A vs Ire Wolves 2nd Test at Hambantota . Follow here SL A vs Ire Wolves 2nd unofficial Test live scores and check out SL A vs Ire Wolves 2nd Test highlights to know the SL A vs Ire Wolves 2nd Test result. This is the 2nd unofficial Test of Ireland Wolves Tour of Sri Lanka 2019.

In case, you do not get to watch the live action of the SL A vs Ire Wolves 2nd Test, then you can always get the SL A vs Ire Wolves 2nd Test live scores and may be even the SL A vs Ire Wolves 2nd Test highlights later on. Keep browsing CricketHerald.com for extensive coverage of Ireland Wolves Tour of Sri Lanka 2019 and also for the SL A vs Ire Wolves 2nd Test scorecard.

Check out Ireland Wolves Tour of Sri Lanka 2019 Schedule here

SL A vs Ire Wolves 2nd Test Scorecard | SL A vs Ire Wolves 2nd Test Live Scores

Match Date: Jan 13-16, 2019

Venue: Mahinda Rajapaksha International Cricket Stadium, Hambantota

Toss:

Umpires:

Match Result:

Man of the Match:

SL A vs Ire Wolves 2nd Test Live Scores | SL A vs Ire Wolves 2nd Test Scorecard

Check here for SL A vs Ire Wolves 2nd Test Scorecard :

Thank you for visiting our post on the SL A vs Ire Wolves 2nd Test Scorecard and hope you have got the details you need from the SL A vs Ire Wolves 2nd Test Live Scores. Make sure you watch the SL A vs Ire Wolves 2nd Test highlights online to relive the cricketing action.

Related

Related posts