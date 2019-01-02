SA vs Pak 2nd Test Scorecard | SA vs Pak 2nd Test at Cape Town 2019

SA vs Pak 2nd Test Live Score : Check out SA vs Pak 2nd Test Scorecard of SA vs Pak 2nd Test at Cape Town 2019 of the 3-match South Africa vs Pakistan Test Series 2018-19 as part of Pakistan Tour of South Africa 2018-19.

Check out Pak Tour of SA 2018-19 Schedule

Match Date: Jan 03-07, 2019
Venue: Newlands, Cape Town
Toss:
Umpires: Bruce
Match Result:
Man of the Match:

SA vs Pak 2nd Test Live Score | SA vs Pak 2nd Test Scorecard

Find below the SA vs Pak 2nd Test Live Score and the SA vs Pak 2nd Test Scorecard :

SA vs Pak 2nd Test Scorecard | SA vs Pak 2nd Test at Cape Town 2019

SA vs Pak 2nd Test Scorecard | SA vs Pak 2nd Test at Cape Town 2019. Photo courtesy of PaddyBriggs at English Wikipedia.

Pakistan Test Squad for South Africa Tour 2018-19

Sarfraz Ahmed (Captain and Wicket Keeper), Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Shan Masood, Azhar Ali, Asad Shafiq, Babar Azam, Mohammad Amir, Yasir Shah, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Rizwan, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Sohail, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Abbas

South Africa Test Squad

Faf du Plessis (Captain), Quinton de Kock (Wicket Keeper), Aiden Markram, Dean Elgar, Hashim Amla, Theunis de Bruyn, Temba Bavuma, Dale Steyn, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Duanne Olivier, Zubayr Hamza, Vernon Philander, Dane Paterson

For more coverage of Pakistan Tour of South Africa 2018-19, including the SA vs Pak 2nd Test Live Score and the SA vs Pak 2nd Test Scorecard of the SA vs Pak 2nd Test at Cape Town 2019, keep following CricketHerald.com.

