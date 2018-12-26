SA vs Pak 1st Test Scorecard | SA vs Pak 1st Test at Centurion 2018

Match Date: Dec 26-30, 2018
Venue: SuperSport Park, Centurion
Toss: Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat
Umpires: Bruce Oxenford (Australia) and S Ravi (India)
Match Result:
Man of the Match:

Pakistan first innings Runs Balls 4s 6s
Imam-ul-Haq lbw b Rabada 0 9
Fakhar Zaman c Elgar b Steyn 12 17 2
Shan Masood b Olivier 19 34 2
Azhar Ali c de Bruyn b Olivier 36 69 7
Asad Shafiq lbw b Olivier 7 12 1
Babar Azam not out 46 57 9
Sarfraz Ahmed (C&WK) b Olivier 0 4
Mohammad Aamer b Olivier 1 15
Yasir Shah lbw b Rabada 4 10 1
Hasan Ali not out 4 13 1
Shaheen Shah Afridi still to bat
Extras 8 (5 b, 2 lb, 1 w)
Total 137/8 (40 overs)
Fall of wickets: 1-1 (Imam-ul-Haq, 1.4 ov), 2-17 (Fakhar Zaman, 6.1 ov), 3-54 (Shan Masood, 15.2 ov), 4-62 (Asad Shafiq, 17.5 ov), 5-86 (Azhar Ali, 28.1 ov), 6-86 (Sarfraz Ahmed, 28.5 ov), 7-96 (Mohammad Aamer, 32.5 ov), 8-111 (Yasir Shah, 35.5 ov)

 

South Africa bowling Overs Mdns Runs Wkts Wides No-Balls
Steyn 10 1 42 1
Rabada 16 4 52 2 1
Olivier 13 3 36 5
Maharaj 1 0 0 0

 

South Africa
D Elgar
AK Markram
HM Amla
F du Plessis (C)
T Bavuma
TB de Bruyn
Q de Kock (WK)
KA Maharaj
D Olivier
DW Steyn
K Rabada
Pakistan Test Squad for South Africa Tour 2018-19

Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Azhar Ali, Shan Masood, Haris Sohail, Asad Shafiq, Babar Azam, Sarfraz Ahmed (Captain), Mohammad Rizwan, Yasir Shah, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Abbas , Hasan Ali, Mohammad Amir, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi

South Africa Test Squad

Faf du Plessis (Captain), Hashim Amla, Temba Bavuma, Theunis de Bruyn, Quinton de Kock, Dean Elgar, Zubayr Hamza, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Duanne Olivier, Kagiso Rabada, Dale Steyn, Dane Paterson

