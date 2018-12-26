SA vs Pak 1st Test Scorecard | SA vs Pak 1st Test at Centurion 2018

SA vs Pak 1st Test Live Score : Check out SA vs Pak 1st Test Scorecard of SA vs Pak 1st Test at Centurion 2018 of the 3-match South Africa vs Pakistan Test Series 2018-19 as part of Pakistan Tour of South Africa 2018-19.

Check out Pak Tour of SA 2018-19 Schedule

Match Date: Dec 26-30, 2018

Venue: SuperSport Park, Centurion

Toss: Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat

Umpires: Bruce Oxenford (Australia) and S Ravi (India)

Match Result:

Man of the Match:

SA vs Pak 1st Test Live Score | SA vs Pak 1st Test Scorecard

Find below the SA vs Pak 1st Test Live Score and the SA vs Pak 1st Test Scorecard :

Pakistan first innings Runs Balls 4s 6s Imam-ul-Haq lbw b Rabada 0 9 – – Fakhar Zaman c Elgar b Steyn 12 17 2 – Shan Masood b Olivier 19 34 2 – Azhar Ali c de Bruyn b Olivier 36 69 7 – Asad Shafiq lbw b Olivier 7 12 1 – Babar Azam not out 46 57 9 – Sarfraz Ahmed (C&WK) b Olivier 0 4 – – Mohammad Aamer b Olivier 1 15 – – Yasir Shah lbw b Rabada 4 10 1 – Hasan Ali not out 4 13 1 – Shaheen Shah Afridi still to bat Extras 8 (5 b, 2 lb, 1 w) Total 137/8 (40 overs) Fall of wickets: 1-1 (Imam-ul-Haq, 1.4 ov), 2-17 (Fakhar Zaman, 6.1 ov), 3-54 (Shan Masood, 15.2 ov), 4-62 (Asad Shafiq, 17.5 ov), 5-86 (Azhar Ali, 28.1 ov), 6-86 (Sarfraz Ahmed, 28.5 ov), 7-96 (Mohammad Aamer, 32.5 ov), 8-111 (Yasir Shah, 35.5 ov)

South Africa bowling Overs Mdns Runs Wkts Wides No-Balls Steyn 10 1 42 1 – – Rabada 16 4 52 2 1 – Olivier 13 3 36 5 – – Maharaj 1 0 0 0 – –

South Africa D Elgar AK Markram HM Amla F du Plessis (C) T Bavuma TB de Bruyn Q de Kock (WK) KA Maharaj D Olivier DW Steyn K Rabada

Pakistan Test Squad for South Africa Tour 2018-19

Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Azhar Ali, Shan Masood, Haris Sohail, Asad Shafiq, Babar Azam, Sarfraz Ahmed (Captain), Mohammad Rizwan, Yasir Shah, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Abbas , Hasan Ali, Mohammad Amir, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi

South Africa Test Squad

Faf du Plessis (Captain), Hashim Amla, Temba Bavuma, Theunis de Bruyn, Quinton de Kock, Dean Elgar, Zubayr Hamza, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Duanne Olivier, Kagiso Rabada, Dale Steyn, Dane Paterson

For more coverage of Pakistan Tour of South Africa 2018-19, including the SA vs Pak 1st Test Live Score and the SA vs Pak 1st Test Scorecard of the SA vs Pak 1st Test at Centurion 2018, keep following CricketHerald.com.

Related

Related posts