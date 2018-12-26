SA vs Pak 1st Test Scorecard | SA vs Pak 1st Test at Centurion 2018

SA vs Pak 1st Test Live Score : Check out SA vs Pak 1st Test Scorecard of SA vs Pak 1st Test at Centurion 2018 of the 3-match South Africa vs Pakistan Test Series 2018-19 as part of Pakistan Tour of South Africa 2018-19.
Match Date: Dec 26-30, 2018
Venue: SuperSport Park, Centurion
Toss: Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat
Umpires: Bruce Oxenford (Australia) and S Ravi (India)
|Pakistan first innings
|Runs
|Balls
|4s
|6s
|Imam-ul-Haq
|lbw b Rabada
|0
|9
|–
|–
|Fakhar Zaman
|c Elgar b Steyn
|12
|17
|2
|–
|Shan Masood
|b Olivier
|19
|34
|2
|–
|Azhar Ali
|c de Bruyn b Olivier
|36
|69
|7
|–
|Asad Shafiq
|lbw b Olivier
|7
|12
|1
|–
|Babar Azam
|not out
|46
|57
|9
|–
|Sarfraz Ahmed (C&WK)
|b Olivier
|0
|4
|–
|–
|Mohammad Aamer
|b Olivier
|1
|15
|–
|–
|Yasir Shah
|lbw b Rabada
|4
|10
|1
|–
|Hasan Ali
|not out
|4
|13
|1
|–
|Shaheen Shah Afridi
|still to bat
|Extras
|8 (5 b, 2 lb, 1 w)
|Total
|137/8 (40 overs)
|Fall of wickets: 1-1 (Imam-ul-Haq, 1.4 ov), 2-17 (Fakhar Zaman, 6.1 ov), 3-54 (Shan Masood, 15.2 ov), 4-62 (Asad Shafiq, 17.5 ov), 5-86 (Azhar Ali, 28.1 ov), 6-86 (Sarfraz Ahmed, 28.5 ov), 7-96 (Mohammad Aamer, 32.5 ov), 8-111 (Yasir Shah, 35.5 ov)
|South Africa bowling
|Overs
|Mdns
|Runs
|Wkts
|Wides
|No-Balls
|Steyn
|10
|1
|42
|1
|–
|–
|Rabada
|16
|4
|52
|2
|1
|–
|Olivier
|13
|3
|36
|5
|–
|–
|Maharaj
|1
|0
|0
|0
|–
|–
|South Africa
|D Elgar
|AK Markram
|HM Amla
|F du Plessis (C)
|T Bavuma
|TB de Bruyn
|Q de Kock (WK)
|KA Maharaj
|D Olivier
|DW Steyn
|K Rabada
Pakistan Test Squad for South Africa Tour 2018-19
Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Azhar Ali, Shan Masood, Haris Sohail, Asad Shafiq, Babar Azam, Sarfraz Ahmed (Captain), Mohammad Rizwan, Yasir Shah, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Abbas , Hasan Ali, Mohammad Amir, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi
South Africa Test Squad
Faf du Plessis (Captain), Hashim Amla, Temba Bavuma, Theunis de Bruyn, Quinton de Kock, Dean Elgar, Zubayr Hamza, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Duanne Olivier, Kagiso Rabada, Dale Steyn, Dane Paterson
