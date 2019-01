SA vs Pak 1st ODI Scorecard | SA vs Pak 1st ODI at Port Elizabeth 2019

SA vs Pak 1st ODI Live Score : Check out SA vs Pak 1st ODI Scorecard of SA vs Pak 1st ODI at Port Elizabeth 2019 of the 5-match South Africa vs Pakistan ODI Series 2019 as part of Pakistan Tour of South Africa 2018-19.

Match Date: Jan 19, 2019

Venue: St George’s Park, Port Elizabeth

Toss: South Africa won the toss and elected to bat

Umpires: Allahudien Paleker and Gregory Brathwaite

Match Result: Pakistan won by 5 wickets

Man of the Match: Mohammad Hafeez

South Africa innings Runs Balls 4s 6s Hashim Amla not out 108 120 7 1 Reeza Hendricks c Hasan Ali b Shadab Khan 45 67 5 – Rassie van der Dussen c Shoaib Malik b Hasan Ali 93 101 6 3 David Miller not out 16 12 2 – Faf du Plessis (C) did not bat Heinrich Klaasen (WK) did not bat Dwaine Pretorius did not bat Imran Tahir did not bat Duanne Olivier did not bat Kagiso Rabada did not bat Andile Phehlukwayo did not bat Extras 4 (3 lb, 1 w) Total 266/2 (50 overs) Fall of wickets: 1-82 (Hendricks, 17.4 ov), 2-237 (van der Dussen, 46.1 ov)

Pakistan bowling Overs Mdns Runs Wkts Wides No-Balls Fahim Ashraf 10 0 64 0 – – Usman Shinwari 8 0 49 0 – – Imad Wasim 7 0 37 0 1 – Mohammad Hafeez 3 0 22 0 – – Hasan Ali 10 2 42 1 – – Shadab Khan 10 0 41 1 – – Fakhar Zaman 2 0 8 0 – –

Pakistan innings Runs Balls 4s 6s Imam-ul-Haq c Hendricks b Olivier 86 101 5 2 Fakhar Zaman c Pretorius b Olivier 25 23 3 1 Babar Azam b Hendricks 49 69 5 – Mohammad Hafeez not out 71 63 8 2 Shoaib Malik b Phehlukwayo 12 17 1 – Sarfraz Ahmed (C&WK) lbw b Imran Tahir 1 3 – – Shadab Khan not out 18 19 1 – Imad Wasim did not bat Fahim Ashraf did not bat Hasan Ali did not bat Usman Shinwari did not bat Extras 5 (1 lb, 4 w) Total 267/5 (49.1 overs) Fall of wickets: 1-45 (Fakhar Zaman, 8.2 ov), 2-139 (Babar Azam, 27.6 ov), 3-185 (Imam-ul-Haq, 36.1 ov), 4-218 (Shoaib Malik, 41.2 ov), 5-223 (Sarfraz Ahmed, 42.2 ov)

South Africa bowling Overs Mdns Runs Wkts Wides No-Balls Rabada 9.1 1 51 0 – – Olivier 10 0 73 2 2 – Pretorius 10 0 42 0 – – Phehlukwayo 7 0 43 1 2 – Imran Tahir 10 0 44 1 – – Hendricks 3 0 13 1 – –

Pakistan ODI Squad for South Africa Tour 2019

Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Sarfaraz Ahmed (Captain and Wicket Keeper), Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Usman Khan, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Amir, Shan Masood, Hussain Talat, Shaheen Afridi

South Africa ODI Squad

Reeza Hendricks, Hashim Amla, Rassie van der Dussen, Faf du Plessis (Captain), David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen (Wicket Keeper), Dwaine Pretorius, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Imran Tahir, Duanne Olivier, Aiden Markram, Tabraiz Shamsi, Dane Paterson

