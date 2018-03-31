SA vs Aus Johannesburg Test : Australia in deep trouble after South Africa’s 488

South Africa have put Australia on the mat at 110 for 6 having posted a formidable first innings total of 488 on Day 2 of the SA vs Aus 4th Test at Johannesburg on Saturday.

Australia trail behind by 378 runs with just the four wickets in hand, and are facing the danger of following on in their second innings.

Earlier in the day, South Africa stretched their overnight total of 313 for 6 by adding 175 more runs to frustrate the Aussie bowlers. Temba Bavuma, who resumed the second day’s play on 25, remained unbeaten on 95 (from 194 balls with 13 fours). Another overnight batsman – Quinton de Kock scored 39 while Keshav Maharaj scored a busy 45 from 51 balls.

For the Aussies, Pat Cummins claimed respectable bowling figures of 5 for 83.

The visitors had a bad start to their first innings with opener Joe Burns departing in the fourth over for 4, caught by Faf du Plessis off Kagiso Rabada. The other opener Matt Renshaw was caught behind off Vernon Philander for 8 while Peter Handscomb was bowled by the same bowler for a duck, leaving Australia at 38 for 3 by the 13th over.

Australia’s no.3 Usman Khawaja gave some hopes for the visitors with a half century but couldn’t go beyond 53 as he was caught behind by Quinton de Kock off Vernon Philander.

Once Usman Khawaja departed, the Aussies lost the wickets of the Marsh brothers, adding just six more runs. While Mitchell Marsh was out to Morne Morkel for 4, Shaun Marsh fell to left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj for 16 from 74 balls.

At stumps, Australia have got their captain Tim Paine on 5* alongside Pat Cummins (7*). All the four bowlers used by Faf du Plessis got amongst the wickets.