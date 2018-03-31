SA vs Aus 4th Test 2018 : Aiden Markram 152 puts hosts on top

SA vs Aus 4th Test 2018 : South Africa’s young opening batsman Aiden Markram, scored a career best of 152 to put the hosts in a commanding position of 313 for 6 on Friday, on the first day’s play of the Johannesburg Test match.

Related Links : Aus Tour of SA 2018 Schedule | Scorecard of SA vs Aus 4th Test at Johannesburg

The fourth Test match saw the Australian go in with a weakened side in the absence of Steven Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft, who were all sent back home following their involvement in the ball tampering scandal in the Cape Town Test match.

In another big blow, Australia lost fast bowler Mitchell Starc before toss due to an injury, giving 30-year-old South Australian medium pacer Chadd Sayers a test debut.

South Africa won the toss and elected to bat first at the Wanderers which produced a flat pitch. Australia had to wait until the 18th over to get their first breakthrough when last match centurion Dean Elgar was dismissed by Nathan Lyon for 19, to break a 53-run opening stand.

The Aussies then had to work hard as Aiden Markram and Hashim Amla eased their way towards a big partnership which was cut short by Pat Cummins. Hashim Amla departed for 27 after Peter Handscomb pulled off a blinder at second slip.

From 142 for 2, South Africa marched towards 247 for 3 with Pat Cummins sending back Aiden Markram for 152 (from 216 balls with 17 fours and a six). It was a fourth Test match century for the 23-year-old in his short career.

The Aussies had a much better final session with the second new ball as they reduced the Proteas from 247 for 3 to 299 for 6. The mini collapse started with Pat Cummins trapping South African captain Faf du Plessis for a first ball duck while debutant Chadd Sayers had the dangerous AB de Villiers caught behind by the new Australian captain Tim Paine for 69.

By stumps, Chadd Sayers removed night watchman Kagiso Rabada for a duck. Temba Bavuma with 25* saw through the remainder of the day alongside Quinton de Kock (7*).