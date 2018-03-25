SA vs Aus 3rd Test at Cape Town : Hosts in driver’s seat amid ugly ball tampering controversy

Australia embarrassed themselves by resorting to ball tampering as they could not prevent South Africa from getting into the driver’s seat on Day 3 of the SA vs Aus 3rd Test at Cape Town on Saturday with a second innings lead of 294 runs.

This was after the Proteas had bowled out Australia for 255, earlier in the day’s play. The Aussies added 10 more runs to their overnight score of 245 for 9 before Kagiso Rabada dismissed last man Josh Hazlewood. Tim Paine remained unbeaten on 34.

With a first innings lead of 56 runs, South Africa held the edge but still had to guard themselves from a batting collapse. The hosts lost Dean Elgar in the ninth over to Pat Cummins but a solid second wicket partnership of 76 between Aiden Markram and Hashim Amla ensured that the Aussies couldn’t run through the top order.

Pat Cummins was the wicket taker once again when he had Hashim Amla caught by Cameron Bancroft for 31. Aiden Markram was next to go, caught by Pat Cummins off Mitchell Starc after a well-made 84 from 145 balls.

By close of play on Day three, South Africa moved comfortably to 238 for 5 with AB de Villiers unbeaten on 51 and Quinton de Kock on 29 not out.

While the South Africans were inching towards an imposing second innings lead, the Aussies were found guilty of ball tampering when Cameron Bancroft was seen on live footage, trying to alter the condition of the ball with a yellow-coloured object. After the day’s play the Australian team admitted that they had indeed tampered with the ball, an incident that has brought shame to Cricket Australia, along with Skipper Steven Smith.