RR vs MI Highlights 2018 : Krishnappa Gowtham cameo stuns Mumbai Indians

RR vs MI Highlights 2018 : Krishnappa Gowtham stunned Mumbai Indians with a cameo of 33* from 11 balls as Rajasthan Royals held to a 3-wicket win with two balls to spare in an exciting Vivo IPL 2018 match at Jaipur on Sunday.

Related Links : IPL 2018 Schedule | RR vs MI IPL 2018 Scorecard

Chasing 168 to win from 20 overs, Rajasthan Royals were 125 for 6 in 17.1 overs, needing 43 more to win from 17 balls. Krishnappa Gowtham hit four 4s and a couple of sixes to pull off the unlikely victory. It was the 19th over that changed the match as Jasprit Bumrah failed for once to give away 18 runs leaving Hardik Pandya to defend 10 runs in the final over. Jasprit Bumrah otherwise had a good spell, taking 2 for 28 in four overs which included the big wickets of Sanju Samson and Jos Buttler.

Earlier, it was Sanju Samson’s 52 from 39 balls and Ben Stokes’ 40 from 27 balls that had put Rajasthan Royals in a good position to chase down the target through their third wicket stand of 72 runs.

In the first half, Rohit Sharma won the toss and decided to bat first. Mumbai Indians had a terrible start losing Evin Lewis for a duck in the first over to Dhawal Kulkarni. However, they bounced back in no time with Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan putting up a wonderful partnership of 129 runs for the second wicket in 13.4 overs.

While Suryakumar Yadav scored 72 from 47 balls, Ishan Kishan scored 58 from 42 balls with both batsmen hitting three sixes each. After their exit, Mumbai Indians lost their way to finish at 167 for 5 as Rajasthan Royals fast bowler Jofra Archer on his IPL debut dented their scoring by taking three wickets in the 19th over in the space of five balls. Jofra Archer got the Man of the Match for his spell of 4-0-22-3.

With this close victory, Rajasthan Royals have moved up to the fifth position in the IPL 2018 points table with their third win in six matches while Mumbai Indians remain in the seventh position with their fourth defeat in five matches.

The RR vs MI Highlights 2018 along with Krishnappa Gowtham’s stunning cameo can be watched on HotStar.