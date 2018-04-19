RR vs KKR Highlights 2018 : Kolkata Knight Riders ease to 7-wicket win in Jaipur

RR vs KKR Highlights 2018 : Kolkata Knight Riders registered an easy 7-wicket win over hosts Rajasthan Royals at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Wednesday.

Related Links : IPL 2018 Schedule | RR vs KKR IPL 2018 Scorecard

After restricting Rajasthan Royals to 160 for 8, Kolkata Knight Riders got to the target comfortably with seven balls to spare.

Sunil Narine, who went for 48 runs in his four overs with the ball, almost made it up with the bat, scoring 35 from 25 balls at the top of the order for KKR. The visitors had a poor start losing Chris Lynn in the second ball of their run chase to Krishnappa Gowtham for a duck.

However, Robin Uthappa with 48 from 36 balls, posted a 69-run stand for the second wicket with Sunil Narine to lay the platform for KKR. Nitish Rana with 35 not out from 27 balls and KKR captain Dinesh Karthik with 42 not out from 23 balls wrapped up the match. For Rajasthan Royals, off-spinner Krishnappa Gowtham, who opened the bowling took 2 for 23 in four overs while the other bowlers remained wicketless.

Asked to bat first after losing the toss, Rajasthan Royals had a decent start of 54 for 1 in 6.5 overs with Ajinkya Rahane scoring 36 from 19 balls. However, his opening partner D Arcy Short batted slowly, to score 44 from 43 balls which wasn’t good for the team.

Jos Buttler in the end scored 24 not out from 18 balls as Rajasthan Royals finished with a modest total on a slow surface. KKR leg spinner Piyush Chawla, who opened the bowling, took 1 for 18 in four overs. His opening partner with the ball – Kuldeep Yadav took 1 for 23 in his four overs while Nitish Rana and Tom Curran chipped in with two wickets each.

Nitish Rana for his all-round performance got the Man of the Match. His part-time off breaks included the wickets of Ajinkya Rahane and D Arcy Short.

With this comfortable victory, Kolkata Knight Riders are at the top position in the IPL 2018 points table with three wins in five matches while Rajasthan Royals continue to have a mixed bag with two wins and two defeats in four matches.

The RR vs KKR Highlights 2018 along with Nitish Rana’s all-round efforts and Dinesh Karthik’s cameo can be watched on HotStar.