RR vs DD IPL 2018 result : Rajasthan Royals win rain-hit match at Jaipur

RR vs DD IPL 2018 result : Hosts Rajasthan Royals opened their account in Vivo IPL 2018 by defeating Delhi Daredevils in a rain-hit match at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Wednesday by 10 runs (D/L method).

Although the RR vs DD IPL 2018 match did manage to start on time despite the summer rains in the Pink City, it had to be curtailed due to a long two-hour interruption during the Rajasthan Royals innings.

Asked to bat first after losing the toss, Rajasthan Royals posted 153 for 5 in 17.5 overs before the rain had arrived to bring an abrupt end to the innings. Skipper Ajinkya Rahane top scored with 45 from 40 balls. The real momentum for the Rajasthan Royals innings came from Sanju Samson, who scored 37 from 22 balls and Jos Buttler with his 29 from 18 balls.

For Delhi Daredevils, left-arm spinner Shahbaz Nadeem bowled out his four overs to take 2 for 34 while Haryana leg spinner conceded only 29 runs in his four overs.

It was almost midnight when the RR vs DD IPL 2018 match resumed after the rain break. The conditions remained slightly wet but the umpires decided to finish the match leaving Delhi Daredevils a daunting target of 71 in just six overs.

Delhi Daredevils simply couldn’t going in the run chase and eventually ended up at 60 for 6 in six overs. Glenn Maxwell, opened the innings to score 17 from 12 balls while Rishabh Pant scored 20 from 14 balls. Chris Morris scored an unbeaten 17 from 7 balls but his efforts weren’t enough to clinch victory for the Delhi Daredevils in the RR vs DD IPL 2018 match at Jaipur.

Ben Laughlin was the hero for Rajasthan Royals taking the wickets of Glenn Maxwell and Vijay Shankar in his spell of 2-0-20-2. Another hero for the hosts was Mumbai medium pacer Dhawal Kulkarni who conceded only four runs in what was the second over of the Delhi Daredevils innings.

Sanju Samson was named as the Man of the Match of the RR vs DD IPL 2018 match.