Rohit Sharma blessed with daughter, to miss Sydney Test

India’s middle order batsman Rohit Sharma will not play in the upcoming fourth and final Test against Australia in Sydney as he has returned to India to be with his wife Ritika Sajdeh who just delivered a baby girl.

Check out Ind Tour of Aus 2018-19 Schedule

However, Rohit Sharma will fly back to Australia for the subsequent 3-match ODI series that begins on 8 January.

The BCCI has not named any replacement for the middle order batsman for the Sydney Test given that they are already enough players in the reserves.

All-rounder Hardik Pandya, who has just returned from injury, is most likely to take the place of Rohit Sharma for the fourth Test which begins on 3 January.

Rohit Sharma tasted moderate success in the two Tests he had played in the Domain Test Series, which included a half-century in the first innings of the third Test at Melbourne, which was won by India by 137 runs to take a series lead of 2-1. The right handed batsman missed the second Test at Perth due to back problem.

India is likely to go in with two spinners for the Sydney Test match with R Ashwin to join Ravindra Jadeja should he find himself to be fully fit. Both the spinners have been facing injury issues which gives an opportunity for chinaman bowler Kuldeep Yadav to get in to the side if either of them are declared unfit for the fourth Test.

The visitors may look to rest Ishant Sharma for the Sydney Test to accommodate the second spinner and perhaps even look at the inclusion of Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the place of Mohammed Shami.

Related

Related posts