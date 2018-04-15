RCB vs RR Highlights 2018 : Sanju Samson power hitting scripts 19-run win for Rajasthan Royals

RCB vs RR Highlights 2018 : A power packed knock of 92* from 45 balls with 10 sixes from Sanju Samson scripted a comfortable win for Rajasthan Royals over hosts Royal Challengers Bangalore at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru this evening.

Related Links : IPL 2018 Schedule | RCB vs RR IPL 2018 Scorecard

Asked to bat first after losing the toss, Rajasthan Royals piled up 217 for 4 thanks to the clean hitting from Sanju Samson. The Kerala wicket keeper batsman seems to have sealed a place in the Indian team with his blistering knock.

Earlier, Rajasthan Royals skipper Ajinkya Rahane provided the initial momentum with his 36 from 20 balls. For Royal Challengers Bangalore, Umesh Yadav had an off day, giving away 59 runs in four overs. Yuzvendra Chahal bowled extremely well to take 2 for 22 in his four overs.

The run chase for RCB was led by skipper Virat Kohli. However, the Indian captain departed after making 57 from 30 balls, which simply wasn’t enough to pull off the huge target of 218. There were far too many soft dismissals for RCB and eventually they could only reduce the margin of defeat with a total of 198 for 6.

Mandeep Singh remained unbeaten on 47 from 25 balls while left-handed Washington Sundar exhibited his batting talent with a highly impressive 35 from 19 balls. For Rajasthan Royals, leg-spinner Shreyas Gopal picked up two wickets while giving away only 22 runs off his four overs.

With the victory, Rajasthan Royals have taken the third position in IPL 2018 points table with their second win in three matches while Royal Challengers Bangalore have faced their second defeat in three matches so far.

The RCB vs RR Highlights 2018 and Sanju Samson’s brilliant sixes can be revived on HotStar.