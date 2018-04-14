RCB vs KXIP IPL 2018 result : AB de Villiers helps RCB overcome KXIP

RCB vs KXIP IPL 2018 result : AB de Villiers smashed 57 from 40 balls to help hosts Royal Challengers Bangalore defeat Kings XI Punjab by four wickets in a Vivo IPL 2018 match on Friday at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

It was a low-scoring affair with Kings XI Punjab getting bowled out for 155 and RCB reaching the target with three balls to spare to register their first victory in IPL 11.

Asked to bat first by RCB captain Virat Kohli, Kings XI Punjab got off to a rollicking start from Lokesh Rahul who smacked Chris Woakes in the first over of the match over extra covers for a six and then followed it up with a delightful pick up shot over squareleg for a six. However, at the other end, Umesh Yadav was on song, taking three wickets with the skid off the surface to reduce Kings XI Punjab to 36 for 3 in 4 overs.

First Umesh Yadav forced a thick edge from Mayank Agarwal which was caught brilliantly by the flying Quinton de Kock in the first ball of the fourth over. The very next ball, Aaron Finch was lbw to one that skidded through and four balls later, Yuvraj Singh was bowled through the gate by a sharp inducker.

Lokesh Rahul fell in the 12th over, top edging a sweep off Washington Sundar for a well-made 47 from 30 balls, which included four sixes. Karun Nair scored 29 from 26 balls before he was dismissed by left arm seamer Kulwant Khejroliya. Kings XI Punjab couldn’t get any decent momentum with wickets falling regularly.

However, Kings XI Punjab captain R Ashwin scored a crucial 33 from 21 balls to give respectability to his team’s total. Umesh Yadav with his 3 for 23 in four overs would later on get the Man of the Match award of the RCB vs KXIP IPL 2018 match. Washington Sundar proved himself to be great choice in T20s for any team by taking 2 for 22 in four overs.

In their run chase, RCB lost Brendon McCullum for a duck, slashing Axar Patel into the hands of point in the second ball of the innings. Virat Kohli scored 21 from 16 balls before he was foxed by a googly from 17-year-old Mujeeb Zadran which bowled the Indian and RCB captain through the gate.

The South African pair of opener Quinton de Kock and AB de Villiers settled things for the homeside with a partnership of 52 before the left hander was bowled by an arm ball from R Ashwin. Quinton de Kock scored an attractive 45 from 34 balls.

Kings XI Punjab were strongly back in the game when R Ashwin came up with a surprise leg break to edge out Sarfaraz Khan for a first ball duck leaving RCB at 87 for 4 in the 12th over. However, AB de Villiers was unstoppable and some lackluster short pitch bowling from Mohit Sharma spoilt Kings XI Punjab’s chances of pulling off a thrilling win. When AB de Villiers was caught upper cutting Andrew Tye in the 19th over, the match was sealed already by then with RCB needing 10 more runs to score from 11 balls.

Washington Sundar scored two lovely boundaries, one over short thirdman and the other over extra covers to take RCB home. For Kings XI Punjab, Axar Patel, who had opened the bowling, did well with his 1 for 25 in four overs. Mujeeb Zadran was again impressive with his mix of off breaks and googlies, taking 1 for 29 in four overs.