RCB vs DD Highlights 2018 : AB de Villiers scintillating knock helps RCB win

RCB vs DD Highlights 2018 : In the battle of two struggling teams in Vivo IPL 2018, it was the Royal Challengers Bangalore, who prevailed at Bengaluru on Saturday, defeating Delhi Daredevils by six wickets.

Chasing 175 from 20 overs on a slow surface, RCB were 29 for 2 in the fifth over after opener Quinton de Kock was run out in a mix up with skipper Virat Kohli. RCB made amends after that with two of the greatest batsmen at the crease with AB de Villiers joining Virat Kohli.

It was going well for RCB before Trent Boult plucked a one handed catch at deep squareleg to end a 26-ball 30 from Virat Kohli and a third wicket stand of 63. When Virat Kohli left, RCB needed 83 runs from 54 balls.

AB de Villiers was in sensational form, hitting mighty sixes at will and eventually gave no chance for the Delhi Daredevils to make a comeback in the match. The South African legend remained unbeaten on 90 from 39 balls with five sixes and 10 fours to ease RCB to victory with 12 balls to spare.

Earlier, Virat Kohli won the toss and asked Delhi Daredevils to bat first, who were off to a poor start at 23 for 2 in 5.4 overs. However, Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant changed the match completely with their superb knocks.

Shreyas Iyer scored 52 from 31 balls with 4 fours and 3 sixes while Rishabh Pant seemed to have sealed a spot in the Indian team in the near future with an outstanding innings of 85 from 48 balls with 6 fours and 7 sixes. Umesh Yadav bowled well for RCB with his 1 for 27 in four overs.

With this much-needed win, RCB are into the fifth position in the IPL 2018 points table with their second win in five matches while Delhi Daredevils are right at the bottom with their fourth defeat in five matches.

The RCB vs DD Highlights 2018 along with AB de Villiers, Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant’s superb knocks can be watched on HotStar.