RCB vs CSK Highlights 2018 : Dhoni, Rayudu pull off sensational chase for CSK

RCB vs CSK Highlights 2018 : Smashing knocks from MS Dhoni and Ambati Rayudu helped Chennai Super Kings pull off a sensational run chase of 206 against the Royal Challengers Bangalore with a couple of balls to spare on Wednesday.

Related Links : IPL 2018 Schedule | RCB vs CSK IPL 2018 Scorecard

The RCB vs CSK IPL 2018 match was in complete contrast to the Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match which saw the two teams put together came up a little over 200 runs. In this high-voltage match, RCB and CSK scored a combined 400 plus runs in nearly 40 overs! It was carnage of sixes with as many as 33 sixes flying over the boundary rope.

Bowling first after winning the toss, CSK were off to a good start with Shardul Thakur dismissing RCB captain Virat Kohli for 18 from 15 balls. After that a 103-run stand between Quinton de Kock and AB de Villiers laid a strong platform for the hosts.

However, both the South African batsmen fell in the space of 10 balls, leaving their team at 142 for 3 in 14.5 overs. Quinton de Kock scored 53 from 37 balls while AB de Villiers continues his clean hitting form, scoring 68 from 30 balls which included 8 sixes.

The last five overs produced 63 runs for RCB with Mandeep Singh chipping in with 32 from 17 balls to take the homeside to 205 for 8. Despite all the hitting, Dwayne Bravo managed to bowl a maiden while taking two wickets in his four overs spell which went for 33 runs.

In their run chase, CSK lost Shane Watson early for 7 to left-arm spinner Pawan Negi. Suresh Raina fell cheaply for 11 to Umesh Yadav, leaving CSK at 50 for 2 in 5.1 overs. It was soon to be 59 for 3 and a while later 74 for 4 in 9 overs.

Just when the writing was on the wall, CSK captain MS Dhoni at no.6 turned the heat on RCB alongside opener Ambati Rayudu, who has been doing all the scoring on his own. The duo added 101 runs in 53 balls before Ambati Rayudu was run out for 82 from 53 balls (with 3 fours and 8 sixes). When Rayudu departed, CSK needed 31 more runs to score from 13 balls.

This time, MS Dhoni ensured that he finished a run chase in style, scoring 70 not out from 34 balls with a four and 7 sixes while Dwayne Bravo helped him with 14 not out from 7 balls. There was no real tension in the CSK dug out despite the team needing 16 off the final over. With the bowler being Corey J Anderson, it wasn’t tough at all as Dwayne Bravo started the over with a four and a six. A single in the third ball gave MS Dhoni the strike and with a six over wide long on, the match was done and dusted.

For RCB, Umesh Yadav came up with respectable figures of 4-0-23-1 and so did Yuzvendra Chahal with 4-0-26-2. Corey J Anderson, in contrast was taken for 58 in 3.4 overs while Mohammed Siraj went for 48 runs in four overs. Virat Kohli seemed to have done a mistake by giving just the one over to Washington Sundar after he had gone for 14 runs.

With this superb victory, the Chennai Super Kings are back in the first place in the IPL 2018 points table with their fifth win in six matches, collecting 10 points while RCB are in the third position from the bottom, facing their fourth defeat in six matches.

The RCB vs CSK Highlights 2018 along with MS Dhoni, Ambati Rayudu and AB de Villiers smashing knocks can be watched on HotStar.