Rangpur Riders vs Rajshahi Kings Scorecard | BPL 2019 Live Score | Jan 13

Rangpur Riders vs Rajshahi Kings Scorecard : Check out Rangpur Riders vs Rajshahi Kings aka the Rangpur vs Rajshahi – Rangpur Riders vs Rajshahi Kings Live Scorecard and Rangpur Riders vs Rajshahi Kings Live Scores of the BPL 2019.

Check out BPL 2019 Schedule

We bring you here Rangpur Riders vs Rajshahi Kings live scores as part of CricketHerald.com’s coverage of the BPL 2019 live Scores. You can as well follow the Rangpur vs Rajshahi BPL 2019 Highlights after the match.

If you cannot watch the live cricket ball by ball action of the Rangpur Riders vs Rajshahi Kings BPL 2019 live match, then you should be able to find a link or two for Rangpur Riders vs Rajshahi Kings live streaming, after the match and Rangpur Riders vs Rajshahi Kings highlights and also for the BPL 2019 highlights.

Rangpur Riders vs Rajshahi Kings Live Scores | Bangladesh Premier League 2019

Keep checking OyeCricket.com for Rangpur Riders vs Rajshahi Kings live scores that is the Rangpur Riders vs Rajshahi Kings T20 live score and live cricket commentary of Rangpur Riders vs Rajshahi Kings BPL 2019 match.

Worried that you may not watch the live match on TV? Then you can always catch up with the BPL 2019 live streaming or also wait and watch for the Rangpur Riders vs Rajshahi Kings highlights in addition to the BPL 2019 highlights. Do not forget to catch  up with the Rangpur vs Rajshahi BPL 2019 Highlights and all the BPL 2019 highlights online.

Rangpur Riders vs Rajshahi Kings Scorecard | BPL 2019 Live Scores

Match Date: Jan 13, 2019
Venue: Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka
Toss: Rangpur Riders won the toss and elected to field
Umpires: Sharfuddoula and Ranmore Martinesz
Match Result: Rajshahi Kings won by 5 runs
Man of the Match: Zakir Hasan

Rangpur Riders vs Rajshahi Kings Live Scores | Rangpur Riders vs Rajshahi Kings Live Scorecard

Check out the below Rangpur Riders vs Rajshahi Kings scorecard:

Rajshahi Kings innings Runs Balls 4s 6s
Mominul Haque st Mithun Ali b Sohag Gazi 14 16 2
Mehedi Hasan (C) c Shafiul Islam b Mashrafe Mortaza 0 1
Soumya Sarkar c Farhad Reza b Mashrafe Mortaza 18 13 2 1
Mohammad Hafeez run out (Bopara) 26 29 1
Zakir Hasan (WK) not out 42 36 2 1
Laurie Evans c Bopara b Farhad Reza 2 7
Ryan ten Doeschate run out (Farhad Reza) 14 10 1 1
Isuru Udana c Sohag Gazi b Farhad Reza 8 5 1
Arafat Sunny b Shafiul Islam 1 2
Kamrul Islam not out 1 1
Mustafizur Rahman did not bat
Extras 9 (1 b, 3 lb, 5 w)
Total 135/8 (20 overs)
Fall of wickets: 1-6 (Mehedi Hasan, 1.2 ov), 2-33 (Mominul Haque, 4.5 ov), 3-36 (Soumya Sarkar, 5.1 ov), 4-90 (Mohammad Hafeez, 13.3 ov), 5-96 (Evans, 15.1 ov), 6-112 (ten Doeschate, 17.2 ov), 7-130 (Udana, 18.6 ov), 8-133 (Arafat Sunny, 19.4 ov)

 

Rangpur Riders bowling Overs Mdns Runs Wkts Wides No-Balls
Sohag Gazi 3 0 25 1 1
Mashrafe Mortaza 4 0 22 2
Nahidul Islam 2 0 14 0 1
Nazmul Islam 2 0 14 0
Howell 3 0 20 0
Shafiul Islam 4 0 19 1 1
Farhad Reza 2 0 17 2

 

Rangpur Riders innings Runs Balls 4s 6s
Chris Gayle c Soumya Sarkar b Kamrul Islam 23 14 2 2
Mashrafe Mortaza (C) c Zakir Hasan b Kamrul Islam 0 2
Mithun Ali (WK) c Evans b Mohammad Hafeez 30 31 2
Rilee Rossouw not out 44 45 3
Ravi Bopara b Mohammad Hafeez 2 6
Benny Howell run out (Mominul Haque/Zakir Hasan) 4 6
Nahidul Islam c Soumya Sarkar b Udana 16 12 1
Farhad Reza not out 0 4
Sohag Gazi did not bat
Shafiul Islam did not bat
Nazmul Islam did not bat
Extras 11 (1 b, 3 lb, 2 w, 5 pen)
Total 130/6 (20 overs)
Fall of wickets: 1-2 (Mashrafe Mortaza, 0.6 ov), 2-31 (Gayle, 2.6 ov), 3-71 (Mithun Ali, 10.3 ov), 4-84 (Bopara, 12.2 ov), 5-93 (Howell, 14.3 ov), 6-127 (Nahidul Islam, 18.6 ov)

 

Rajshahi Kings bowling Overs Mdns Runs Wkts Wides No-Balls
Kamrul Islam 2 0 22 2 1
Mehedi Hasan 4 0 26 0
Udana 4 0 22 1 1
Mustafizur Rahman 4 0 17 0
Arafat Sunny 2 0 12 0
Mohammad Hafeez 4 0 22 2
Rangpur Riders vs Rajshahi Kings Scorecard | BPL 2019 Live Score

Rangpur Riders vs Rajshahi Kings Scorecard | BPL 2019 Live Score. Image courtesy of Rangpur Riders

Rangpur Riders vs Rajshahi Kings Squads | BPL 2019 Teams

Rangpur Riders 2019 Squad

Chris Gayle, Mehedi Maruf, Rilee Rossouw, Mohammad Mithun (Wicket Keeper), Ravi Bopara, Benny Howell, Farhad Reza, Mashrafe Mortaza (Captain), Sohag Gazi, Nazmul Islam, Shafiul Islam, Alex Hales, AB de Villiers, Nahidul Islam, Nadif Chowdhury, Abul Hasan, Sheldon Cottrell, Fardeen Hasan, Sean Williams

Rajshahi Kings 2019 Squad

Mohammad Sami, Mohammad Hafeez, Ryan ten Doeschate, Isuru Udana, Laurie Evans, Seekkuge Prasanna, Mominul Haque, Alauddin Babu, Kamrul Islam , Soumya Sarkar, Arafat Sunny, Marshall Ayub, Christiaan Jonker, Mustafizur Rahman, Zakir Hasan (Wicket Keeper), Qais Ahmad, Mehidy Hasan (Captain), Fazle Mahmud

Thank you for visiting our website for the Rangpur Riders vs Rajshahi Kings Scorecard and Rangpur Riders vs Rajshahi Kings Live Scores of the BPL 2019.

