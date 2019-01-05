Rangpur Riders vs Chittagong Vikings Scorecard | BPL 2019 Live Score | Jan 05

Rangpur Riders vs Chittagong Vikings Scorecard : Check out Rangpur Riders vs Chittagong Vikings aka the Rangpur vs Chittagong – Rangpur Riders vs Chittagong Vikings Live Scorecard and Rangpur Riders vs Chittagong Vikings Live Scores of the BPL 2019.

Rangpur Riders vs Chittagong Vikings | Bangladesh Premier League 2019

Rangpur Riders vs Chittagong Vikings Scorecard | BPL 2019

Match Date: Jan 05, 2019

Venue: Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka

Toss:

Umpires: Sharfuddoula and Alex Wharf

Match Result:

Man of the Match:

Rangpur Riders vs Chittagong Vikings Scorecard

Check out the below Rangpur Riders vs Chittagong Vikings scorecard:

Rangpur Riders vs Chittagong Vikings Squads | BPL 2019 Teams

Chittagong Vikings 2019 Squad

Mohammad Ashraful, Luke Ronchi, Cameron Delport, Mushfiqur Rahim (Captain and Wicket Keeper), Shadman Islam, Sikandar Raza, Mosaddek Hossain, Robbie Frylinck, Khaled Ahmed, Robiul Haque, Abu Jayed, Najibullah Zadran, Sunzamul Islam, Mohammad Shahzad, Nayeem Hasan, Yasir Ali, Nihaduzzaman

Rangpur Riders 2019 Squad

Chris Gayle, Mohammad Mithun (Wicket Keeper), AB de Villiers, Rilee Rossouw, Nadif Chowdhury, Ravi Bopara, Mashrafe Mortaza (Captain), Sheldon Cottrell, Nazmul Islam, Shafiul Islam, Farhad Reza, Alex Hales, Sohag Gazi, Mehedi Maruf, Nahidul Islam, Abul Hasan, Benny Howell, Fardeen Hasan, Sean Williams

