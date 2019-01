Rangpur Riders Squad for BPL 2019 | Bangladesh Premier League 2019 Squads

Related Link: Bangladesh Premier League 2019 Schedule

Welcome to CricketHerald’s coverage of the Bangladesh Premier League 2019. Here we bring you Rangpur Riders Squad for the BPL 2019 aka Rangpur Riders Squad for Bangladesh Premier League 2019. Get detailed Rangpur Riders player list and for other Bangladesh Premier League 2019 squads, keep browsing this site.

Rangpur Riders Squad 2018 | Bangladesh Premier League 2019 Squads

Mashrafe Mortaza

Nazmul Islam

Mohammad Mithun

Chris Gayle

Alex Hales

AB de Villiers

Shafiul Islam

Sohag Gazi

Farhad Reza

Mehedi Maruf

Ravi Bopara

Rilee Rossouw

Nahidul Islam

Nadif Chowdhury

Abul Hasan

Benny Howell

Fardeen Hasan

Sheldon Cottrell

Sean Williams

