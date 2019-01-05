Rajshahi Kings Squad for BPL 2019| Bangladesh Premier League 2019 Squads

Welcome to CricketHerald’s coverage of the Bangladesh Premier League 2019. Here we bring you Rajshahi Kings Squad for the BPL 2019 aka Rajshahi Kings Squad for Bangladesh Premier League 2019. Get detailed Rajshahi Kings player list and for other Bangladesh Premier League 2019 squads, keep browsing this site.

Rajshahi Kings Squad 2018 | Bangladesh Premier League 2019 Squads

  • Mominul Haque
  • Mehidy Hasan
  • Mustafizur Rahman
  • Zakir Hasan
  • Qais Ahmad
  • Christiaan Jonker
  • Soumya Sarkar
  • Fazle Mahmud
  • Arafat Sunny
  • Alauddin Babu
  • Isuru Udana
  • Laurie Evans
  • Marshall Ayub
  • Kamrul Islam
  • Ryan ten Doeschate
  • Seekkuge Prasanna
  • Mohammad Sami
  • Mohammad Hafeez

Keep visiting CricketHerald.com for other squads of Bangladesh Premier League 2019 and for latest updates of the Bangladesh Premier League 2019.

