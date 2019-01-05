Rajshahi Kings Squad for BPL 2019| Bangladesh Premier League 2019 Squads

Related Link: Bangladesh Premier League 2019 Schedule

Welcome to CricketHerald’s coverage of the Bangladesh Premier League 2019. Here we bring you Rajshahi Kings Squad for the BPL 2019 aka Rajshahi Kings Squad for Bangladesh Premier League 2019. Get detailed Rajshahi Kings player list and for other Bangladesh Premier League 2019 squads, keep browsing this site.

Rajshahi Kings Squad 2018 | Bangladesh Premier League 2019 Squads

Mominul Haque

Mehidy Hasan

Mustafizur Rahman

Zakir Hasan

Qais Ahmad

Christiaan Jonker

Soumya Sarkar

Fazle Mahmud

Arafat Sunny

Alauddin Babu

Isuru Udana

Laurie Evans

Marshall Ayub

Kamrul Islam

Ryan ten Doeschate

Seekkuge Prasanna

Mohammad Sami

Mohammad Hafeez

