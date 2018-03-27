Rahane replaces Steven Smith as Rajasthan Royals captain for IPL 2018

Rajasthan Royals news : Disgraced Australian captain Steven Smith has been replaced by Indian batsman Ajinkya Rahane as the Rajasthan Royals captain for the Vivo IPL 2018.

It was fitting that Rajasthan Royals, who are returning to the IPL after a two-year ban for fixing and other corruption related charges, did not go into the tournament with a captain whose image has been tarnished by the ball tampering incident in Cape Town.

Steven Smith will be available for selection in the playing XI for Rajasthan Royals in the upcoming Vivo IPL 2018. However, he will not take part in the tournament if he is banned by Cricket Australia or if the BCCI doesn’t allow him to play, stated Rajasthan Royals.

While Steven Smith was retained by the Rajasthan Royals ahead of the IPL 2018 player auction, Ajinkya Rahane was snapped up by the franchise for INR 4 crore ($625,000) through a right-to-match card.

Rajasthan Royals said that it was best interest of the team that Steven Smith steps down as skipper so that it enables the players to prepare for next month’s Vivo IPL 2018 without any ongoing distractions caused by the ball tampering case against the Australian cricketer.

Rajasthan Royals head of cricket – Zubin Bharucha said that Ajinkya Rahane was the automatic choice to replace Steven Smith as captain as he has a long association with the franchise right from the first season of the Indian Premier League.

Zubin Bharucha said: “Ajinkya Rahane has been an integral part of the Royals family for a long time now and he understands the culture and values of our team. We have absolutely no doubt that he will be a great leader of the Rajasthan Royals.”

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Royals co-owner Manoj Badale said that the ball tampering incident that happened in Cape Town was clearly wrong, given that it appears to have been pre-planned by Steven Smith and co.

Manoj Badale said: “Rajasthan Royals will do everything possible to protect the values and the integrity of the game. We agree with Steve’s decision to step down as captain, and we are fortunate to have such a capable successor with Ajinkya Rahane.

“It is important that all cricket fans retain a balanced perspective on the situation.”

The first match of Rajasthan Royals in Vivo IPL 2018 will be an away fixture against Sunrisers Hyderabad on 9 April, followed by their first home match at Jaipur on 11 April against Delhi Daredevils.

Last week, Steven Smith had admitted that the Australian team had indeed tried to tamper with the ball during the Cape Town test match against South Africa, and that it was planned by the leadership group. The fall out of the ball tampering incident left Steven Smith facing a one Test ban and a 100% fine of his entire match fees.