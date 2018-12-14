Punjab vs Tamil Nadu Ranji Trophy Score | Ranji Trophy Live Scores | Dec 14-17

Punjab vs Tamil Nadu Live Scorecard : Welcome to CricketHerald.com’s coverage of the Punjab vs Tamil Nadu Ranji Trophy 2018 match at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali. Follow here Punjab vs Tamil Nadu Ranji Trophy Scorecard 2018 and check out Punjab vs Tamil Nadu Ranji Trophy Live Scores. We will also try to get you the Ranji Trophy Highlights 2018 link here.

Match Date: Dec 14-17, 2018

Venue: Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali

Toss:

Umpires:

Match Result:

Man of the Match:

Punjab vs Tamil Nadu Ranji Trophy 2018 Squads

Punjab Ranji Trophy Squad 2018

Mandeep Singh (Captain), Abhishek Sharma (Wicket Keeper), Arpit Pannu, Vinay Choudhary, Jiwanjot Singh, Sharad Lumba, Sanvir Singh, Shubman Gill, Yuvraj Singh, Abhishek Gupta, Siddarth Kaul, Anmolpreet Singh, Baltej Singh, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Mayank Markande, Shubek Gill, Barinder Sran, Abhijeet Garg, Sandeep Sharma, Raghu Sharma

Tamil Nadu Ranji Trophy Squad 2018

Krishnamoorthy Vignesh, Baba Indrajith (Captain), Kaushik Gandhi, Abhinav Mukund, Baba Aparajith, Dinesh Karthik (Wicket Keeper), N Jagadeesan, Washington Sundar, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Rahil Shah, M Mohammed, Jagatheesan Kousik, Rohit Raj, Abhishek Tanwar, Balchander Anirudh, Varun Chakravathi, Shahrukh Khan, T Natarajan

