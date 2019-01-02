Punjab vs Kerala Ranji Trophy Score | Ranji Trophy Live Scores | Dec 30-Jan 2

Punjab vs Kerala Live Scorecard : Welcome to CricketHerald.com’s coverage of the Punjab vs Kerala Ranji Trophy 2018 match at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali . Follow here Punjab vs Kerala Ranji Trophy Scorecard 2018 and check out Punjab vs Kerala Ranji Trophy Live Scores. We will also try to get you the Ranji Trophy Highlights 2018 link here.

Match Date: Dec 30-Jan 2,2019

Venue: Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali

Toss: Punjab won the toss and decided to field

Umpires: J Madanagopal and RR Pandit

Match Result: Punjab won by 10 wickets

Man of the Match: S Kaul

Kerala first innings Runs Balls 4s 6s P Rahul lbw b Kaul 20 35 4 – KB Arun Karthik lbw b Baltej Singh 21 42 2 – M Azharuddeen lbw b Kaul 8 9 2 – SV Samson (WK) b Kaul 14 15 2 – S Baby (C) c Anmolpreet Singh b Gony 2 22 – – JS Saxena c Yuvraj Singh b Kaul 11 14 2 – V Vinod c Gill b Kaul 35 52 4 – S Joseph c Gill b Markande 1 6 – – B Thampi lbw b Markande 0 4 – – MD Nidheesh lbw b Kaul 6 23 1 – S Sandeep Warrier not out 1 1 – – Extras 2 (1 lb, 1 nb) Total 121 all out (37 overs) Fall of wickets: 1-38 (Rahul, 12.3 ov), 2-46 (Arun Karthik, 13.2 ov), 3-54 (Azharuddeen, 14.6 ov), 4-65 (Samson, 18.5 ov), 5-71 (Baby, 21.2 ov), 6-81 (Saxena, 24.5 ov), 7-88 (Joseph, 27.2 ov), 8-88 (Thampi, 27.6 ov), 9-116 (Nidheesh, 36.2 ov), 10-121 (Vinod, 37 ov)

Punjab bowling Overs Mdns Runs Wkts Wides No-Balls Gony 9 1 25 1 – Kaul 15 0 55 6 – Baltej Singh 9 3 26 1 – Markande 4 1 14 2 –

Punjab first innings Runs Balls 4s 6s Jiwanjot Singh c Azharuddeen b Sandeep Warrier 69 129 11 – S Gill b Thampi 24 36 4 – Anmolpreet Singh b Thampi 0 1 – – Mandeep Singh (C) c Azharuddeen b Sandeep Warrier 89 182 6 1 Yuvraj Singh c Arun Karthik b Sandeep Warrier 8 19 1 – Gurkeerat Singh c Azharuddeen b Sandeep Warrier 0 2 – – G Khera (WK) lbw b Nidheesh 2 19 – – M Markande run out (Thampi) 1 15 – – MS Gony run out (Samson) 11 39 1 – S Kaul b Sandeep Warrier 6 12 1 – Baltej Singh not out 0 2 – – Extras 7 (3 lb, 4 nb) Total 217 all out (75.2 overs) Fall of wickets: 1-30 (Gill, 9.6 ov), 2-30 (Anmolpreet Singh, 11.1 ov), 3-137 (Jiwanjot Singh, 42.2 ov), 4-157 (Yuvraj Singh, 48.2 ov), 5-157 (Gurkeerat Singh, 48.4 ov), 6-162 (Khera, 53.5 ov), 7-169 (Markande, 57.6 ov), 8-203 (Gony, 69.2 ov), 9-216 (Kaul, 73.6 ov), 10-217 (Mandeep Singh, 75.2 ov)

Kerala bowling Overs Mdns Runs Wkts Wides No-Balls Sandeep Warrier 27.2 3 83 5 – Thampi 17 2 46 2 – Nidheesh 20 5 50 1 – Joseph 10 1 33 0 – Saxena 1 0 2 0 –

Kerala second innings Runs Balls 4s 6s P Rahul c Baltej Singh b Markande 28 75 2 – KB Arun Karthik b Gony 0 4 – – M Azharuddeen c Anmolpreet Singh b Baltej Singh 112 168 12 2 SV Samson (WK) c Jiwanjot Singh b Kaul 3 11 – – S Baby (C) b Gony 16 46 2 – V Vinod lbw b Markande 36 56 3 – JS Saxena b Baltej Singh 3 9 – – S Joseph c Gill b Kaul 7 37 – – B Thampi c sub (V Choudhary) b Markande 0 2 – – MD Nidheesh b Markande 11 31 1 – S Sandeep Warrier not out 0 1 – – Extras 7 (6 lb, 1 nb) Total 223 all out (73.1 overs) Fall of wickets: 1-1 (Arun Karthik, 0.5 ov), 2-76 (Rahul, 22.5 ov), 3-92 (Samson, 28.1 ov), 4-135 (Baby, 43.6 ov), 5-190 (Azharuddeen, 57.3 ov), 6-200 (Saxena, 59.5 ov), 7-204 (Vinod, 64.1 ov), 8-204 (Thampi, 64.3 ov), 9-223 (Nidheesh, 72.5 ov), 10-223 (Joseph, 73.1 ov)

Punjab bowling Overs Mdns Runs Wkts Wides No-Balls Gony 13 4 20 2 – Baltej Singh 19 2 73 2 – Kaul 19.1 0 65 2 – Markande 21 2 56 4 – Gurkeerat Singh 1 0 3 0 –

Punjab second innings Runs Balls 4s 6s Jiwanjot Singh not out 48 95 7 – S Gill not out 69 73 11 – Yuvraj Singh did not bat Mandeep Singh (C) did not bat Gurkeerat Singh did not bat M Markande did not bat Baltej Singh did not bat G Khera (WK) did not bat S Kaul did not bat MS Gony did not bat Anmolpreet Singh did not bat Extras 14 (8 b, 4 lb, 2 nb) Total 131/0 (27.4 overs)

Kerala bowling Overs Mdns Runs Wkts Wides No-Balls Sandeep Warrier 10 1 31 0 – Thampi 6 0 33 0 – Nidheesh 3 1 16 0 – Joseph 5.4 0 22 0 – Baby 3 0 17 0 –

Punjab vs Kerala Ranji Trophy 2018 Squads | Ranji Trophy 2018 Teams

Punjab Ranji Trophy Squad 2018

Jiwanjot Singh, Shubek Gill, Anmolpreet Singh, Sanvir Singh, Mandeep Singh (Captain), Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Abhishek Gupta (Wicket Keeper), Mayank Markande, Arpit Pannu, Manpreet Gony, Siddarth Kaul, Yuvraj Singh, Abhishek Sharma, Vinay Choudhary, Sharad Lumba, Shubman Gill, Baltej Singh, Barinder Sran, Abhijeet Garg, Sandeep Sharma, Raghu Sharma

Kerala Ranji Trophy Squad 2018

Ponnam Rahul, Vasudevan Arundhadi Jagadeesh, Vatsal Govind, Sanju Samson, Sachin Baby (Captain), Vishnu Vinod (Wicket Keeper), Vinoop Manoharan, Jalaj Saxena, Sijomon Joseph, Basil Thampi, Sandeep Warrier, KC Akshay, Arun Karthik, Akshay Chandran, MD Nidheesh, Rohan Prem, Salman Nizar

