Punjab vs Kerala Ranji Trophy Score | Ranji Trophy Live Scores | Dec 30-Jan 2

Match Date: Dec 30-Jan 2,2019
Venue: Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali
Toss: Punjab won the toss and decided to field
Umpires: J Madanagopal and RR Pandit
Match Result: Punjab won by 10 wickets
Man of the Match: S Kaul
|Kerala first innings
|Runs
|Balls
|4s
|6s
|P Rahul
|lbw b Kaul
|20
|35
|4
|–
|KB Arun Karthik
|lbw b Baltej Singh
|21
|42
|2
|–
|M Azharuddeen
|lbw b Kaul
|8
|9
|2
|–
|SV Samson (WK)
|b Kaul
|14
|15
|2
|–
|S Baby (C)
|c Anmolpreet Singh b Gony
|2
|22
|–
|–
|JS Saxena
|c Yuvraj Singh b Kaul
|11
|14
|2
|–
|V Vinod
|c Gill b Kaul
|35
|52
|4
|–
|S Joseph
|c Gill b Markande
|1
|6
|–
|–
|B Thampi
|lbw b Markande
|0
|4
|–
|–
|MD Nidheesh
|lbw b Kaul
|6
|23
|1
|–
|S Sandeep Warrier
|not out
|1
|1
|–
|–
|Extras
|2 (1 lb, 1 nb)
|Total
|121 all out (37 overs)
|Fall of wickets:
|1-38 (Rahul, 12.3 ov), 2-46 (Arun Karthik, 13.2 ov), 3-54 (Azharuddeen, 14.6 ov), 4-65 (Samson, 18.5 ov), 5-71 (Baby, 21.2 ov), 6-81 (Saxena, 24.5 ov), 7-88 (Joseph, 27.2 ov), 8-88 (Thampi, 27.6 ov), 9-116 (Nidheesh, 36.2 ov), 10-121 (Vinod, 37 ov)
|Punjab bowling
|Overs
|Mdns
|Runs
|Wkts
|Wides
|No-Balls
|Gony
|9
|1
|25
|1
|–
|Kaul
|15
|0
|55
|6
|–
|Baltej Singh
|9
|3
|26
|1
|–
|Markande
|4
|1
|14
|2
|–
|Punjab first innings
|Runs
|Balls
|4s
|6s
|Jiwanjot Singh
|c Azharuddeen b Sandeep Warrier
|69
|129
|11
|–
|S Gill
|b Thampi
|24
|36
|4
|–
|Anmolpreet Singh
|b Thampi
|0
|1
|–
|–
|Mandeep Singh (C)
|c Azharuddeen b Sandeep Warrier
|89
|182
|6
|1
|Yuvraj Singh
|c Arun Karthik b Sandeep Warrier
|8
|19
|1
|–
|Gurkeerat Singh
|c Azharuddeen b Sandeep Warrier
|0
|2
|–
|–
|G Khera (WK)
|lbw b Nidheesh
|2
|19
|–
|–
|M Markande
|run out (Thampi)
|1
|15
|–
|–
|MS Gony
|run out (Samson)
|11
|39
|1
|–
|S Kaul
|b Sandeep Warrier
|6
|12
|1
|–
|Baltej Singh
|not out
|0
|2
|–
|–
|Extras
|7 (3 lb, 4 nb)
|Total
|217 all out (75.2 overs)
|Fall of wickets:
|1-30 (Gill, 9.6 ov), 2-30 (Anmolpreet Singh, 11.1 ov), 3-137 (Jiwanjot Singh, 42.2 ov), 4-157 (Yuvraj Singh, 48.2 ov), 5-157 (Gurkeerat Singh, 48.4 ov), 6-162 (Khera, 53.5 ov), 7-169 (Markande, 57.6 ov), 8-203 (Gony, 69.2 ov), 9-216 (Kaul, 73.6 ov), 10-217 (Mandeep Singh, 75.2 ov)
|Kerala bowling
|Overs
|Mdns
|Runs
|Wkts
|Wides
|No-Balls
|Sandeep Warrier
|27.2
|3
|83
|5
|–
|Thampi
|17
|2
|46
|2
|–
|Nidheesh
|20
|5
|50
|1
|–
|Joseph
|10
|1
|33
|0
|–
|Saxena
|1
|0
|2
|0
|–
|Kerala second innings
|Runs
|Balls
|4s
|6s
|P Rahul
|c Baltej Singh b Markande
|28
|75
|2
|–
|KB Arun Karthik
|b Gony
|0
|4
|–
|–
|M Azharuddeen
|c Anmolpreet Singh b Baltej Singh
|112
|168
|12
|2
|SV Samson (WK)
|c Jiwanjot Singh b Kaul
|3
|11
|–
|–
|S Baby (C)
|b Gony
|16
|46
|2
|–
|V Vinod
|lbw b Markande
|36
|56
|3
|–
|JS Saxena
|b Baltej Singh
|3
|9
|–
|–
|S Joseph
|c Gill b Kaul
|7
|37
|–
|–
|B Thampi
|c sub (V Choudhary) b Markande
|0
|2
|–
|–
|MD Nidheesh
|b Markande
|11
|31
|1
|–
|S Sandeep Warrier
|not out
|0
|1
|–
|–
|Extras
|7 (6 lb, 1 nb)
|Total
|223 all out (73.1 overs)
|Fall of wickets:
|1-1 (Arun Karthik, 0.5 ov), 2-76 (Rahul, 22.5 ov), 3-92 (Samson, 28.1 ov), 4-135 (Baby, 43.6 ov), 5-190 (Azharuddeen, 57.3 ov), 6-200 (Saxena, 59.5 ov), 7-204 (Vinod, 64.1 ov), 8-204 (Thampi, 64.3 ov), 9-223 (Nidheesh, 72.5 ov), 10-223 (Joseph, 73.1 ov)
|Punjab bowling
|Overs
|Mdns
|Runs
|Wkts
|Wides
|No-Balls
|Gony
|13
|4
|20
|2
|–
|Baltej Singh
|19
|2
|73
|2
|–
|Kaul
|19.1
|0
|65
|2
|–
|Markande
|21
|2
|56
|4
|–
|Gurkeerat Singh
|1
|0
|3
|0
|–
|Punjab second innings
|Runs
|Balls
|4s
|6s
|Jiwanjot Singh
|not out
|48
|95
|7
|–
|S Gill
|not out
|69
|73
|11
|–
|Yuvraj Singh
|did not bat
|Mandeep Singh (C)
|did not bat
|Gurkeerat Singh
|did not bat
|M Markande
|did not bat
|Baltej Singh
|did not bat
|G Khera (WK)
|did not bat
|S Kaul
|did not bat
|MS Gony
|did not bat
|Anmolpreet Singh
|did not bat
|Extras
|14 (8 b, 4 lb, 2 nb)
|Total
|131/0 (27.4 overs)
|Kerala bowling
|Overs
|Mdns
|Runs
|Wkts
|Wides
|No-Balls
|Sandeep Warrier
|10
|1
|31
|0
|–
|Thampi
|6
|0
|33
|0
|–
|Nidheesh
|3
|1
|16
|0
|–
|Joseph
|5.4
|0
|22
|0
|–
|Baby
|3
|0
|17
|0
|–
Punjab vs Kerala Ranji Trophy 2018 Squads | Ranji Trophy 2018 Teams
Punjab Ranji Trophy Squad 2018
Jiwanjot Singh, Shubek Gill, Anmolpreet Singh, Sanvir Singh, Mandeep Singh (Captain), Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Abhishek Gupta (Wicket Keeper), Mayank Markande, Arpit Pannu, Manpreet Gony, Siddarth Kaul, Yuvraj Singh, Abhishek Sharma, Vinay Choudhary, Sharad Lumba, Shubman Gill, Baltej Singh, Barinder Sran, Abhijeet Garg, Sandeep Sharma, Raghu Sharma
Kerala Ranji Trophy Squad 2018
Ponnam Rahul, Vasudevan Arundhadi Jagadeesh, Vatsal Govind, Sanju Samson, Sachin Baby (Captain), Vishnu Vinod (Wicket Keeper), Vinoop Manoharan, Jalaj Saxena, Sijomon Joseph, Basil Thampi, Sandeep Warrier, KC Akshay, Arun Karthik, Akshay Chandran, MD Nidheesh, Rohan Prem, Salman Nizar
