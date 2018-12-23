Puducherry vs Uttarakhand Ranji Trophy Score | Ranji Trophy Live Scores | Dec 22-25

Puducherry vs Uttarakhand Live Scorecard : Welcome to CricketHerald.com’s coverage of the Puducherry vs Uttarakhand Ranji Trophy 2018 match at the Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground in Puducherry. Follow here Puducherry vs Uttarakhand Ranji Trophy Scorecard 2018 and check out Puducherry vs Uttarakhand Ranji Trophy Live Scores. We will also try to get you the Ranji Trophy Highlights 2018 link here.

This is the Round 7, Plate match of the Ranji Trophy 2018 as part of the Indian domestic cricket. If at all you miss out on the live action of the Puducherry vs Uttarakhand Ranji Trophy match, then you can always catch up with the Puducherry vs Uttarakhand Ranji Trophy live streaming and may be even the Puducherry vs Uttarakhand highlights 2018 and the Ranji Trophy 2018 highlights later on. Keep visiting CricketHerald.com for extensive coverage of Ranji Trophy 2018 and also for the Puducherry vs Uttarakhand Ranji Trophy live scores.

Check out Ranji Trophy 2018-19 Schedule here.

Puducherry vs Uttarakhand Ranji Trophy Scorecard | Puducherry vs Uttarakhand Live Scores 2018

Match Date: Dec 22-25, 2018

Venue: Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground, Puducherry

Toss:

Umpires:

Match Result:

Man of the Match:

Puducherry vs Uttarakhand Live Scores | Puducherry vs Uttarakhand Ranji Trophy Live Scorecard

Check below Puducherry vs Uttarakhand Ranji Trophy Scorecard 2018 and keep an eye on the updated Puducherry vs Uttarakhand live scores.

Puducherry vs Uttarakhand Ranji Trophy 2018 Squads | Ranji Trophy 2018 Teams

Puducherry Ranji Trophy Squad 2018

Sashi Kumar, Vikneshwaran Marimuthu, Paras Dogra, D Rohit (Captain), Abdul Safar, B Ranjit (Wicket Keeper), Govindaraajan, Madhavan Manohar, Ashith Sanganakal, Pankaj Singh, Shashank Singh, Prashanth Varma, Sarag Udheshi, Parikshit Valsangkar, Saiju Titus, Prabhakaran Gopalakrishnan, Narayanan, Magendiran Chinnadurai, Nikhilesh Surendran, Abhishek Nayar, Thalaivan Sargunam, Sagar Trivedi, Fabid Ahmed, Iqlas Naha, Akshay Jain, Pawan Kumar, Vengadeshwaran, Saju Chothan, Abhijeet Saranath, Santhosh Kumaran

Uttarakhand Ranji Trophy Squad 2018

Vineet Saxena, Karn Veer Kaushal, Sunny Rana, Rajat Bhatia (Captain), Vaibhav Bhatt, Vaibhav Singh (Wicket Keeper), Malolan Rangarajan, Mayank Mishra, Saurabh Rawat, Deepak Dhapola, Dhanraj Sharma, Kartik, Shivam Khurana, Kartik Joshi, Sunny Kashyap, Piyush Joshi, Girish Rauturi

Thank you for visiting our post on the Puducherry vs Uttarakhand Ranji Trophy Scorecard 2018 and hope you have got the details you need from the Puducherry vs Uttarakhand Ranji Trophy Live Scores. Also watch this space for the Puducherry vs Uttarakhand Ranji Trophy Highlights 2018.

Related

Related posts